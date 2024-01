WISH-TV participates in Indy Pride job fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Pride once again held its career fair.

It was Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Organizers say the fair was open to everyone, not just people in the LGBTQ community. Organizers say more than 40 different employers were in attendance across a variety of work forces.

WISH-TV participated in the event.