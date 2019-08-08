WISH-TV school supply drive collects supplies for Central Indiana classrooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For the fifth year, Central Indiana businesses opened their hearts and wallets in support of WISH-TV’s Gr8 Paper Push.

The annual school supply drive benefits Teachers’ Treasures, a non-profit store just for teachers. This year, the drive collected hundreds of pounds of school supplies and raised thousands of dollars.

“The fact that the corporate community and you guys at WISH-TV, I can’t say enough about the fact that you’ve adopted a mission that really is city wide,” said Margaret Sheehan, Executive Director of Teachers’ Treasures. “It affects so many kids, so many classrooms, so many teachers.”

On average, teachers spend between $500 and $1,000 of their own money on school supplies for their students each year. Teachers’ Treasures lets educators get the supplies their students need at no cost to them.

“It’s our community. We want to support the families here, the children,” said Sherry Caldwell from Plat Collective. “Being a mom, I just want to make sure no kid goes without. Teachers are really special people and we just want to make sure they have what they need for their classrooms.”

The Gr8 Paper Push was made possible thanks to the generous support of Financial Center First Credit Union, Metro by T-Mobile, and Covanta. Two Men and a Truck graciously assisted with collection efforts.

The WISH-TV team visited more than 20 area companies Wednesday. For many of the companies, supporting the Gr8 Paper Push and Teachers’ Treasures has become an annual tradition.

“We did a college-wide contest and we have supplies represented from 15 states,” said KK Byland of American College of Education. “We have more than 500,000 individual pieces of supplies for classrooms going to Marion County.”

Through donations of supplies and money, Central Indiana businesses are helping to celebrate the impact teachers have had in all of our lives.

“When you’re looking at kids today, they are the foundation of our future and we would love to continue to invest in these children so they can grow up and contribute to our community,” said Jeff Talbot of Kroger.

Teachers’ Treasures always welcomes financial donations, supply donations, and volunteers. For more information, click here.

The Gr8 Paper Push was generously supported by:

Special thanks to all of our contributors:

