WISH-TV, Second Helpings partner for ‘Gr8 Pasta Push’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each year, Second Helpings prepares over 1.5 million nutritious meals for neighbors in need to more than 100 partner agencies. WISH-TV is proud to partner with Second Helpings for the first annual Gr8 Pasta Push.

Pasta is always in demand as Second Helpings uses more than 1,100 pounds of pasta per week. Pasta doesn’t tend to get donated throughout the year because the shelf life is so long that wholesalers and grocery stores don’t need to move it along as quickly.

For every $5 donated, Second Helpings provides a nutritious meal to a family of four.

In the wake of COVID-19, food insecurity has doubled, putting more than one in five Hoosiers at risk of hunger

More than 900 people have graduated Second Helpings job training program

22% of Marion County residents use some sort of food assistance

Donations are tax deductible

Our Sponsors

Second Helpings is proud to help fight hunger by serving free meals daily to many nonprofit partner agencies in the community. Full list here.