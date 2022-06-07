Community

WISH-TV’s Peggy McClelland to be inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s Creative Services Director Peggy McClelland will be inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame! She is one of six Hoosier broadcasters that will be inducted this October.

McClelland has worked at television stations in Indiana and Hawaii, including WTTV, WNDY, KFVE, and WISH-TV. Her broadcast career began in 1973 with Ball State Radio and as a freelance voice over talent, and she worked as a Production Technician at WTTV upon graduation.

Over the years, McClelland has produced a wide variety of sports and entertainment programs and served as the Executive Producer for the statewide Hoosier Millionaire Game Show.

In 2010, McClelland was brought in to create the successful one hour “Indy Style” for WISH-TV, which for over 10 years was the only daily local live lifestyle program in Indianapolis. She served as the Executive Producer, and this year she was a driving force behind the show’s rebranding to “Life.Style.Live!”

In addition to creating numerous Emmy-nominated specials for WISH, she helped create the new “All Indiana Bets” show in 2020 with several other shows expected for development. In November 2021, McClelland was promoted to Creative Service Director at WISH-TV to not only over see the station’s creative departments, but to act at the Executive Producer for their lifestyle content and non-news station specials.

Congratulations from the WISH-TV family!