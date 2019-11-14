WISH-TV’s Spitler back home after implant surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s own Patty Spitler returned home from the hospital Thursday.

She is recovering after undergoing cochlear implant surgery. The small electronic device can help provide or improve the sense of sound for people who are profoundly deaf or severely hard-of-hearing.

Spitler says, after some healing, the implant will be activated on Dec. 6. She gave special thanks to Dr. Vincent Ostrowski for the work he is doing.

You can leave messages for Patty on the Pet Pals Facebook page.

Spitler has been battling hearing loss since being diagnosed with Meniere’s disease in 1987. She retired from news anchoring duties in 2004 due to hearing loss, but continues to broadcast on “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV.”