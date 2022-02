Community

World’s smallest therapy dog gets physical therapy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What happens when a therapy dog needs physical therapy?

Patty Spitler from Pet Pals TV and Kelsey Burton from Paws and Think stopped by News 8 at Midday on Thursday to discuss the topic.

They introduced Scott Sander to Pipsqueek, a 1.8 pound Yorkie therapy dog.

Pipsqueek is dealing with spina bifida, something typically associated with humans.

