Past winners of WISHTV.com contests

Here are the winners of our past contests:

AC’s Football Challenge Local Winner

December 31, 2018 Winner: Gerard Merkel

Home for the Holiday’s Local Winner

December 21, 2018: Mel Stader

French Lick Resort Prize Package

December 3, 2018 Winner: Christopher Stoller

Escape and Explore in Harrison County!

November 5, 2018 Winner: Anne Marie Bunton

WISH-TV’s Thanksgiving Giveaway Contest!

November 16, 2018 Winner: Debbie Stoner

Indy Go Braugh!

September 10, 2018 Wiinner: April Hall Geltmaker

August White River State Park Summer Entertainment Prize Pack Giveaway

August 14, 2018 Winner: Larry Barger

Vote for the Indiana Derby Queen Viewer’s Choice Winner!

July 23, 2018 Winner: Byrene Miller

White River State Park Summer Entertainment Prize Pack Giveaway

June 22, 2018 Winner: Maureen Cox

West Baden Mom Escape!

May 3, 2018 Winner: Lauren Reed

Indiana Grand Ultimate VIP Racing Experience

April 15, 2018 Winner: Larry Compton

2018 Basketball Bracket Bonanza

April 5, 2018 Winner: Jessica Bricking

Hoosier Park Ultimate VIP Racing Experience

March 27, 2018 Winner: Jason Young

Historic Corydon and Harrison County Travel Giveaway!

March 27, 2018 Winner: Margaret Mullen

IBEW Local 481 Nascar Pick’em Contest

March 26, 2018 Winner: Jeff Stanfield

Indiana Grand’s Ultimate Date Night Giveaway!

February 7, 2018 Winner: Kathy Litton

Happy Holidays from CYA Mobility!

December 27, 2017 Winner: Raykisha Wharton