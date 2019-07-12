Biden, other Democrats to visit Indianapolis for Urban League conference

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Indianapolis later this month for the National Urban League Annual Conference.

Biden and other 2020 Democratic candidates for president will visit the event at the Indiana Convention Center. The conference will run from July 24-27. A Facebook posts indicated candidates will visit the conference July 25 and 26. Biden is expected July 25.

Other Democratic presidential candidates expected to speak include U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. A list of speakers for the conference is online.

🚨UPDATE🚨: 2020 presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg are confirmed to speak at our Conference in less… Posted by The National Urban League on Friday, July 12, 2019

Biden’s visit could not immediately be confirmed through his campaign website, which on Friday only listed events through July 20.

Biden was the nation’s 47th vice president, serving with President Barack Obama from 2009-2017. The Democratic primary in Indiana will be May 5.