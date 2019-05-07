Carmel, Fishers mayors win GOP bids; Noblesville Republicans pick Jensen

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The mayors of Carmel and Fishers won their races in the Hamilton County Republican primary in an effort to serve another four years.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard defeated Hamilton County councilor Fred Glynn 8,194 to 6,485. (Watch the video with this story to see more about this race.)

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness defeated Logan Day 6,057 to 2,941.

In Noblesville, incumbent Republican John Ditslear did not seek re-election. Christopher Jensen, a Noblesville Common Council member, defeated three opponents, Mike Corbett, Julia Kozicki and Vincent Baker. Jensen won 2,984 votes; Corbett, 2,021; Kozicki, 1,244; and Baker, 182.

In the three Hamilton County mayoral races, there were no Democratic primaries. Voters went to the polls from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday to vote.

The general election is Nov. 5.

