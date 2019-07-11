Former Indiana health commissioner to run for governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former Indiana health commissioner Dr. Woody Myers announced Wednesday that he is entering the race for governor.

The announcement came at the former Wishard Hospital emergency room where Myers used to see patients and teach critical care and emergency medicine.

Myers is an Indianapolis native and was the youngest state health commissioner in Indiana’s history.

Myers is the first Democrat to formally declare a run for governor.

He said at the announcement, “Together you and I can lead Indiana into a new era of prosperity where new jobs will be created through unprecedented cooperation between our public sector, our private sector and our sisters and brothers in organized labor.”

Myers also said he will focus on teacher salaries and expanding educational opportunities.