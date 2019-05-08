Hogsett, Merritt win Indianapolis mayor primary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County residents had a chance on Tuesday to vote in primary elections for mayoral candidates, a number of City-County council seats and referenda for two schools districts.

Indianapolis

Mayor

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Joe Hogsett won the primary race against Denise Paul Hatch.

Republican candidates: Jim Merritt Jr. won the primary race against Christopher Moore and Felipe Rios. Merritt currently serves as a Republican State Senator in the Indiana General Assembly.

Around 8:20 p.m., Merritt declared himself the winner in the Republican primary. Just before 9 p.m., Hogsett declared victory in the Democratic primary. At 10 p.m., 94% of precincts were reporting.

City-County Council

Democratic primary candidates

District 3: Dan Boots won the primary against Coleman Watson.

District 4: Ethan Evans won the primary against Timothy Knight.

District 5: Alison Brown won the primary against Sherron Franklin and Crystal Puckett.

District 8: Incumbent Monroe Gray Jr. won the primary against Eric Cunningham.

District 9: Incumbent William Oliver won the primary against Philip Anderson Sr., Martha Blue and Leigh Evans.

District 13: Keith Graves won the primary against DeAndra Yates.

District 14: Incumbent La Keisha Jackson won the primary against Rena Allen.

District 15: Jessica McCormick won the primary against Bryan Chatfield.

District 16: Kristin Jones won the primary against Patrick Wagner.

District 17: Zach Adamson (incumbent), Antonio Lipscomb. According to the Marion County Election Board, Lipscomb withdrew from the race. Adamson currently serves as the vice president of the City-County Council.

Republican primary candidates: