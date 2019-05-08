Hogsett, Merritt win Indianapolis mayor primary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County residents had a chance on Tuesday to vote in primary elections for mayoral candidates, a number of City-County council seats and referenda for two schools districts.
Indianapolis
Mayor
- Democratic candidates: Incumbent Joe Hogsett won the primary race against Denise Paul Hatch.
- Republican candidates: Jim Merritt Jr. won the primary race against Christopher Moore and Felipe Rios. Merritt currently serves as a Republican State Senator in the Indiana General Assembly.
Around 8:20 p.m., Merritt declared himself the winner in the Republican primary. Just before 9 p.m., Hogsett declared victory in the Democratic primary. At 10 p.m., 94% of precincts were reporting.
City-County Council
Democratic primary candidates
- District 3: Dan Boots won the primary against Coleman Watson.
- District 4: Ethan Evans won the primary against Timothy Knight.
- District 5: Alison Brown won the primary against Sherron Franklin and Crystal Puckett.
- District 8: Incumbent Monroe Gray Jr. won the primary against Eric Cunningham.
- District 9: Incumbent William Oliver won the primary against Philip Anderson Sr., Martha Blue and Leigh Evans.
- District 13: Keith Graves won the primary against DeAndra Yates.
- District 14: Incumbent La Keisha Jackson won the primary against Rena Allen.
- District 15: Jessica McCormick won the primary against Bryan Chatfield.
- District 16: Kristin Jones won the primary against Patrick Wagner.
- District 17: Zach Adamson (incumbent), Antonio Lipscomb. According to the Marion County Election Board, Lipscomb withdrew from the race. Adamson currently serves as the vice president of the City-County Council.
Republican primary candidates:
- District 24: Doug Wood won the primary against Thomas Vaughn, who currently serves as police chief of Southport Police Department.