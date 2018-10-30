Indiana election: answers to 8 common voting questions

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved WISH-TV and WISHTV.com are Your Local Election Headquarters.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether you're a first-time or longtime voter in Indiana, questions can arise.

Here are eight common questions with some answers to help out all Hoosier voters.

Where do I vote?

Who and what are on my ballot?

My schedule is full Tuesday. Where can I vote now?

Go to indianavoters.com, click on "Voting Location" and enter your name, date of birth and the county where you are registered to vote. The website will give you answers on where to vote early, where to vote Nov. 6 and a link to view your entire ballot. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on Election Day. Early voting shuts down statewide at noon Nov. 5.

Where are the early-voting centers?

Not all Indiana counties have early-voting centers, but all counties allow early voting at the county clerk's office. That same link, indianavoters.com, shows whether your county has early-voting centers. The link provides information on where early-voting centers are located and when they are open.

What to take when you vote?

Voters are required to have a valid state-issued ID card or driver's license. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be open special hours from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 6 to issue ID cards or update a driver's license. The list of documents needed to get an ID card or license is extensive; view this PDF to see the list.

Can I get a ride to the polls or can I vote from my home?

The situation varies from county to county. Your can click on this link and enter your county to find out how to call your local voter office for local details. In some cases, a group of election officials can travel to your home to take your vote there if a need is demonstrated and a request is made with the county county office by Nov. 1.

Polls must follow the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone who encounters a problem gaining access to a polling place can call 866-461-8683 from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.

In Marion County, IndyGo will offer free rides on Nov. 6 to encourage voting. However, you'll need to know in advance the location of your polling place and map a bus route to get there. This web page will help plan your route. Also, Apple Maps and Google Maps provide IndyGo route-planning and real-time updates on delays.

In addition, ride-sharing services Lyft and Uber will offer discounts on Nov. 6 to encourage voting. Scooter provider Lime also is offering free rides Nov. 6.

Can I vote online?

Indiana does not allow online voting.

Hoosiers can go online to register to vote at indianavoters.com. However, the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election was Oct. 9.

How secure is my vote?

News 8's David Williams talked with Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, the state's election coordinator, about the security of elections.