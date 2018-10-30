Indiana US Senate candidates face off in final debate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of U.S. Senate candidates. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — U.S. Senate candidates are meeting in their final debate a week before the election.

The Nov. 6 balloting will decide who will take the hotly contested match-up between incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly and Republican businessman Mike Braun.

Libertarian Lucy Brenton also will appear with Donnelly and Braun at the debate, which began at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Toby Theater at Newfields, formerly the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

The hourlong debate is airing on WISH-TV and being livestreamed on this story on WISHTV.com and on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

After the debate, watch a half-hour, post-debate discussion on this story on WISHTV.com and on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

The race is one of the most closely watched in the U.S. and could determine which party controls the Senate next year.

Braun and Donnelly are neck-and-neck recent public opinion polls.