May 7 primary vote: What’s on central Indiana ballots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The primary election is May 7 in Indiana, and News 8 will be following a number of races around central Indiana.

Here’s a look at major races in Indianapolis and the surrounding counties.

Some races only include a Republican or Democratic primary because no candidates in the other party are running or because one candidate is running unopposed.

Marion County

Indianapolis

Mayor

Democratic candidates: Joe Hogsett (incumbent) and Denise Paul Hatch.

Republican candidates: Jim Merritt Jr., Christopher Moore, Felipe Rios. Merritt currently serves as a Republican State Senator in the Indiana General Assembly.

City-County Council

Democratic primary candidates

District 3: Dan Boots, Coleman Watson

District 4: Ethan Evans, Timothy Knight

District 5: Alison Brown, Sherron Franklin, Crystal Puckett

District 8: Eric Cunningham, Monroe Gray Jr. (incumbent)

District 9: Philip Anderson Sr., Martha Blue, Leigh Evans, William Oliver (incumbent)

District 13: Keith Graves, DeAndra Yates

District 14: Rena Allen, La Keisha Jackson (incumbent)

District 15: Bryan Chatfield, Jessica McCormick

District 16: Kristin Jones, Patrick Wagner

District 17: Zach Adamson (incumbent), Antonio Lipscomb. Adamson currently serves as the vice president of the City-County Council.

Republican primary candidates:

District 24: Thomas Vaughn, Doug Wood. Vaughn currently serves as police chief of Southport Police Department.

Referenda:

MSD Decatur Township Tax Referendum: Property tax increase to fund student transportation, safety. Read more about the referendum here .

. MSD Wayne Township Tax Referendum: Property tax increase to fund daily operations, improve safety. Read more about the referendum here.

Lawrence

Mayor

Democratic candidates: Ray Anderson, Jamar Cobb-Dennard

Republican candidates: Steve Collier (incumbent), Bob Jones

Southport

The Republican candidates in the mayoral primary race are James Cooney and Vernon Testruth. There is no Democratic primary.

Hamilton County

Carmel

The Republican candidates in the mayoral primary race are James Brainard (incumbent) and Fred Glynn. There is no Democratic primary.

Fishers

The Republican candidates in the mayoral primary race are Logan Day and Scott Fadness (incumbent). There is no Democratic primary.

Noblesville

The Republican candidates in the mayoral primary race are Vincent Baker, Mike Corbett, Christopher Jensen and Julia Kozicki. There is no Democratic primary.

Johnson County

Greenwood

The Republican candidates in the mayoral primary race are Dale Q. Marmaduke and Mark Myers (incumbent). There is no Democratic primary.

Franklin

Franklin Community Schools Tax Referendum: Property tax increase to fund academic programs, safety initiatives. Read more about the referendum here.

Other mayoral races around central Indiana:

Bartholomew County

Columbus: The Republican candidates are James Lienhoop (incumbent) and Glenn Petri. There is no Democratic primary.

Blackford County

Dunkirk

Republican candidates: Tom Crouch and Gene Ritter (incumbent).

Democratic candidates: Jack Robbins and Sandy Rollins.

Hartford City: The Republican candidates are Dan Eckstein, David McCafferty and Douglas Smith. There is no Democratic primary.

Boone County

Lebanon: The Republican candidates are Matthew Gentry (incumbent), Robert Hawkins and Deborah Ottinger. There is no Democratic primary.

Clinton County

Frankfort: The Republican candidates are Chris McBarnes (incumbent) and Lewis Wheeler. There is no Democratic primary.

Decatur County

Greensburg: The Republican candidates are Kenny Hooten and Joshua Marsh. There is no Democratic primary.

Delaware County

Muncie

Democratic candidates: Terry Bailey, Andrew Dale, Kenneth Davenport, Saul Riley and Dave Smith.

Republican candidates: Thomas Bracken, Nate Jones and Dan Ridenour.

Grant County

Marion

Democratic candidates: Jess Alumbaugh (incumbent), Lynn Johnson, Henry Smith and Joselyn Whitticker.

Republican candidates: Ray Glass, Steven Henderson and David Homer.

Howard County

Kokomo

Democratic candidates: Abbie Smith and Kevin Summers.

Republican candidates: Tyler Moore and Richard Stout.

Lawrence County

Bedford: The Republican candidates are Rick Butterfield, Sam Craig, Robert Garrett, Michael Hawkins, Gene McCracken and Sam Shaw. There is no Democratic primary.

Mitchell: The Republican candidates are John England (incumbent) and Dan Terrell. There is no Democratic primary.

Madison County

Alexandria

Democratic candidates: Penny Stevens and Don Swegman.

Republican candidates: Todd Naselroad and Larry Savage Jr.

Anderson

Democratic candidates: Thomas Broderick Jr. (incumbent) and Terry May.

Republican candidates: Joanna Collette, Rick Gardner and Kevin Smith.

Miami County

Peru: The Republican candidates as Wayne Bunker, Miles Hewitt and David Makin. There is no Democratic primary.

Monroe County

Bloomington: The Democratic candidates are Amanda Barge and John Hamilton (incumbent). There is no Republican primary.

Morgan County

Martinsville: The Republican candidates are Kevin Coryell, Kenneth Costin and Brian Dilley. There is no Democratic primary.

Randolph County

Union City: The Republican candidates are Chad Spence and Dan Vinson. There is no Democratic primary.

Winchester

Democratic candidates: William Richmond and Niles Thornburg.

and Niles Thornburg. Republican candidates: Larry Lennington and Bob McCoy.

Rush County

Rushville: The Republican candidates are Brian Conner and Mike Pavey (incumbent). There is no Democratic primary.

Tipton County

Tipton: The Republican candidates are Brett Curnutt, Timothy Driver and Jason Henderson. There is no Democratic primary.

Wayne County

Richmond: The Democratic candidates are Jack Cruse and Dave Snow (incumbent). There is no Republican primary.

White County

Monticello: The Republican candidates are Matthew McKean and Barbara Pellegrini. There is no Democratic primary.