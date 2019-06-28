Mayoral candidate Jim Merritt unveils crime prevention plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jim Merritt is outlining his plan to reduce crime in the city if he is elected.

Merritt held a press conference Thursday morning to introduce his “SOS” plan.

The current state senator said the plan addresses three areas: safety, opportunity and streets.

If elected Merritt said he would appoint a deputy mayor to focus on public safety and overseeing the fire and police departments, which includes adding 150 new officers.

“The deputy mayor for public safety will build relationships with Indianapolis neighborhood organizations and leaders, connecting those people to police officers assigned to their community,” said Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jim Merritt.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, who is seeking re-election, released a statement in response to Merritt’s plan, questioning how Merritt would pay for it. Mayor Hogsett also outlined his own work to reduce crime in the city, including returning the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to community-based policing.