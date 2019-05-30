MSNBC to host Fort Wayne town hall with Elizabeth Warren

by: WANE Staff Reports

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to local residents during an organizing event, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MSNBC will hold a town hall event with presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D) scheduled for Fort Wayne on Wednesday, June 5.

The cable news network tweeted the event Wednesday night.

Allen County Democratic party chair Misti Meehan confirmed the event to WANE 15 but was unable to confirm a location.

More details are expected to be announced this week.

Warren currently serves as U.S. Senator from Massachusetts. 

The town hall will take place on the network’s All In, hosted by Chris Hayes.

