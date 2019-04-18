Wayne, Decatur township schools’ leaders discuss May 7 referendums

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis school districts are asking taxpayers to vote “yes” on their ballots to help with funding.

Wayne and Decatur township schools’ leaders answered questions Wednesday night at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Wayne Township Schools wants to raise the property tax rate to 35 cents. The extra money would be used to maintain daily operations, improve school security and recruit high-quality teachers.

Decatur Township Schools hopes to actually lower its property tax rate by 1 cent and replace the operating referendum passed in 2014. The superintendent said a “no” vote would not negatively impact schools, but a “yes” vote would allow the district to invest more in students.

Decatur Township Schools Superintendent Matt Prusiecki said, “We are not cutting any staff, we’re not closing any schools, we are not doing anything due to a shortfall in our budget. … We’re trying to just maintain that track and keep that stability and actually bring that referendum down slightly for the benefit of our taxpayers.”

The Wayne Township Schools superintendent said a “no” vote would result in $10 million in reductions before next school year.