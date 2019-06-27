Zionsville lawyer seeks GOP bid for Indiana attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If he formally decides to seek reelection, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will have a Republican challenger in 2020.

Zionsville attorney John Westercamp, 30, traveled Thursday from Evansville to Fort Wayne to announce his bid.

“That I’m seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general of the state of Indiana,” Westercamp said.

He said he believes he’s got what it takes to be Indiana’s next top lawyer.

State Rep. Mike Speedy, an Indianapolis Republican, said he believes Westercamp is the man for the job.

“He’s become a friend of mine. He’s humble. He’s superintelligent. He’s a team player,” Speedy said.

Westercamp said during his stop in Indianapolis that he has visited 42 counties to speak to people. He took a “pro-life” stance and promised to help stop annoying robocalls.

“If elected,” Westercamp said, “I would work with the state to negotiate contracts with telecom providers that would require those providers to use big data to reduce the number of telephone calls, robocalls, Hoosiers receive on their cellphones.”

“I think the distractions around the Attorney General’s Office (are) not good for the state of Indiana, and we need new leadership,” Westercamp said. “Indiana needs a principled, conservative Hoosier that can collaborate with legislators and the administration to advance conservative public policies and uphold the rule of law.”

The current attorney general’s future is in question. Hill has a hearing set before the State Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission on Oct. 16. Up to 25 witnesses could testify about claims that Hill inappropriately touched a female state lawmaker and three female state government staffers at a bar in March 2018. A special prosecutor decided not to pursue criminal charges, but the four women filed a federal civil lawsuit against Hill.

After the allegations became public, Gov. Eric Holcomb and others called on Hill to resign.

Hill has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. He did not respond Thursday to a request to comment on Westercamp’s bid.

The attorney general is one of a few positions in Indiana where a party’s convention delegates choose the candidate instead of primary election voters.

