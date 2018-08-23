'I AM going to recover': 'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss enters rehab

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of actor Shaun Weiss. (Provided Photo/KRON)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - "Mighty Ducks" actor Shaun Weiss, who made headlines earlier this month after his arrest for public intoxication, has checked in to a long-term rehabilitation center.

“At this time, in an effort to break free from the self destructive patterns of behavior and drug abuse that have landed me at rock bottom, (to be real… BELOW rock bottom. Even rock bottom is like ‘holy s–t, how’d you get all the way down there?’),” the former child actor wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “I have checked in to a well reguarded, long term rehabilitation center. I have surrendered to the reality that without immediate treatment my life is in eminant danger.”

Weiss, who played Goldberg in the "Mighty Ducks" films, says he decided to enter rehab because of the outpouring of support and love from his fans.

“In the midst of my most challenging times your support is giving me the strength I need to embark down the long road to recovery,” he wrote.

“In closing, I AM going to recover. I’m determined to return to my old self. My mind is set on health and well being. To all bridges burned; those who I have: lied to, taken advantage of, manipulated for selfish gains, stolen from… then led the search to help you find what I stole… Relax, I’ll buy you a new one. JUST KIDDING! Losing the privalage to share life with you is heavier than the guilt I must carry. I ask not for forgiveness, not for another chance or keys to your OTHER car. However, in knowing the transformation I’m striving for is beyond my own mind and body, I do seek your prayers. If you will.”