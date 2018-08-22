Country singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Gretchen Wilson. (Provided Photo/WNTH via Connecticut State Police) [ + - ] Video

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) - Country star Gretchen Wilson is facing charges after a mishap at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday night.

Wilson, 45, of Tennessee, was arrested after Connecticut State Police say she became belligerent on an incoming flight and caused an alleged disturbance.

Troopers say that while interviewing Wilson on the jetway, she became belligerent towards them.

Wilson was charged with breach of peace.

Wilson's bond was set at $1,000, and she is expected to face a judge on Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.