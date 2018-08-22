How to access hidden categories on Netflix

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 announced it is raising the price of its Internet video service by $1 in the U.S. and several other countries to help cover its...

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 announced it is raising the price of its Internet video service by $1 in the U.S. and several other countries to help cover its...

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - If you're looking for the secret to better binge-watching, you've found it!

Apparently, Netflix has tons of hidden categories you can access with just a few numbers.

The list of viewing options goes far beyond the usual Action, Drama, Sci-Fi and Comedy.

A secret code to manipulate the platform by showing you what you really want to see was first discovered by the blog What's On Netflix.

All you have to do is type in this specific URL with a number code into a browser.

Each URL looks like this:

http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/###

The "###" signs are for the number code associated with the category you're looking for.

Pop in one of the codes below in place of the hash signs and stream on my friends!

Netflix category codes: