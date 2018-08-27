Hulu: What's coming and going in September

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - This June 27, 2015, file photo, shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)

(WSPA) - Numerous movies along with the season premieres of the network TV shows are coming to Hulu in September. Here's a full list of the programming headed to the streaming service next month:

Available 9/1/18

13 Going on 30 (2004)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Murder of Crows (1999)

Adaption (2002)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

AntiHuman (2017)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Bandits (2001)

Blow Out (1981)

Bolero (1984)

The Bone Collector (1999)

City of God (2002)

The Cleanse (2016)

Cool It (2010)

Darkness (2002)

The Dark Half (1993)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Double Impact (1991)

Dragon Blade (2015)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Emma (1996)

Fall Time (1993)

The Female Brain (2018)

Field of Dreams (1989)

The Fly (1986)

Going Overboard (1989)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Joyride (1997)

Kill Me Again (1989)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Midnighters (2018)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

No Game, No Life: ZERO (2018)

Over the Top (1987)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Primal Fear (1996)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Rodger Dodger (2002)

Rushmore (1998)

Rustlers? Rhapsody (1985)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Signs (2002)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Small Town Saturday Night (2010)

Stealth Fighter (1999)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Unbreakable (2000)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Available 9/2/18

The English Patient (1996)

Available 9/3/18

Flower (2017)

The Miracle Season (2018)

Available 9/4/18

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Monochrome (2016)

Women and Sometimes Men (2018)

Available 9/6/18

I Love You, America -Hulu Original Series

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

Available 9/7/18

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Available 9/8/18

Stand Up To Cancer

From Paris with Love (2009)

Stronger (2017)

Available 9/10/18

REL -Series Premiere

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (2017)

Available 9/11/18

Bodysnatch (2018)

Natural Vice (2017)

Available 9/12/18

Grace Unplugged (2014)

Available 9/13/18

El Clon - Season 1

Higher Power (2017)

Available 9/14/18

The First -Hulu Original Series

The Housemaid (2017)

Available 9/15/18

Good Behavior - Season 2

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 (2017)

Hardware (1990)

She's So Lovely (1997)

The Queen (2006)

The Shipping News (2001)

Available 9/16/18

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Available 9/18/18

American Horror Story: Cult - Season 7

La Impostora - Season 1

Pasion De Gavilanes - Season 1

Available 9/20/18

Total Divas -Season 8 Premiere

BB King: On The Road (2017)

Boom for Real (2018)

Sacrifice (2016)

This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018)

Available 9/21/18

Aurora - Season 1

My Little Pony (2017)

Available 9/22/18

For Colored Girls (2010)

Love after Love (2018)

Available 9/24/18

911 -Season 2 Premiere

Gemini (2018)

Iris (2001)

Available 9/25/18

Dancing with the Stars -Season 27 Premiere

The Good Doctor -Season 2 Premiere

Manifest -Series Premiere

The Resident -Season 2 Premiere

The Voice -Season 15 Premiere

Afterlife (2018)

UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault (2018)

Available 9/26/18

Dama y Obrero -Complete Season 1

The Gifted -Season 2 Premiere

Lethal Weapon -Season 3 Premiere

New Amsterdam -Series Premiere

This is Us -Season 3 Premiere

The Krays (1990)

Available 9/27/18

A Million Little Things -Series Premiere

American Housewife -Season 3 Premiere

Chicago Fire -Season 7 Premiere

Chicago Med -Season 4 Premiere

Chicago P.D. -Season 6 Premiere

Empire -Season 5 Premiere

The Goldbergs -Season 6 Premiere

Modern Family -Season 10 Premiere

Single Parents -Series Premiere

South Park -Season 22 Premiere

Star -Season 3 Premiere

Available 9/28/18

The Good Place -Season 3 Premiere

Grey's Anatomy -Season 15 Premiere

How to Get Away With Murder -Season 5 Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit -Season 20 Premiere

Suburbicon (2017)

Available 9/29/18

The Cool Kids -Series Premiere

Dateline -Season 28 Premiere

Hell's Kitchen -Season 18 Premiere

Last Man Standing -Season 7 Premiere

Jigsaw (2017)

Available 9/30/18

Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn -Complete Season 4



LEAVING IN SEPTEMBER

Leaving 9/30/18

The Adventures of Panda Warrior (2012)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

And God Created Women (1988)

Angel Heart (1987)

Arlo: The Burping Pig (2016)

Babel (2006)

Back to School (1986)

Beautiful Boy (2010)

Beyond Borders (2003)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Billy Madison (1995)

Bloodsport (1988)

Bound (1996)

The Brothers Bloom (2009)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Cyborg (1989)

Delta Force (1986)

Disaster Movie (2008)

The Disembodied (2011)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. T and the Women (2000)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Elephant Kingdom (2016)

Everybody's Fine (2009)

Evolution (2001)

Extract (2009)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Get Real (1999)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hoosiers (1986)

House Arrest (1996)

In a World (2013)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

It Takes Two (1995)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Just Before I Go (2014)

Kalifornia (1993)

Ladybugs (1992)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Castle (2001)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mimic (1997)

Next (2007)

Pawn (2013)

Precious Cargo (2016)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rare Birds (2002)

The Rock (1996)

Salsa (1988)

Sex Drive (2008)

Six Shooters (2013)

Sleepers (1996)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spaceballs (1987)

Superstar (1999)

The Suffering (2016)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Trade (2007)

Witness (1985)

Wooly Boys (2004)