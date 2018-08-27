Hulu: What's coming and going in September
(WSPA) - Numerous movies along with the season premieres of the network TV shows are coming to Hulu in September. Here's a full list of the programming headed to the streaming service next month:
Available 9/1/18
13 Going on 30 (2004)
A Good Woman (2006)
A Murder of Crows (1999)
Adaption (2002)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
AntiHuman (2017)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Bandits (2001)
Blow Out (1981)
Bolero (1984)
The Bone Collector (1999)
City of God (2002)
The Cleanse (2016)
Cool It (2010)
Darkness (2002)
The Dark Half (1993)
Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)
Double Impact (1991)
Dragon Blade (2015)
Dressed to Kill (1980)
Emma (1996)
Fall Time (1993)
The Female Brain (2018)
Field of Dreams (1989)
The Fly (1986)
Going Overboard (1989)
Jerry Maguire (1996)
Joyride (1997)
Kill Me Again (1989)
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Midnighters (2018)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
No Game, No Life: ZERO (2018)
Over the Top (1987)
The Perfect Weapon (1991)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
Primal Fear (1996)
Pumpkinhead (1988)
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)
Rodger Dodger (2002)
Rushmore (1998)
Rustlers? Rhapsody (1985)
Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
Senorita Justice (2004)
Signs (2002)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Small Town Saturday Night (2010)
Stealth Fighter (1999)
There Will Be Blood (2007)
Unbreakable (2000)
What Dreams May Come (1998)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Available 9/2/18
The English Patient (1996)
Available 9/3/18
Flower (2017)
The Miracle Season (2018)
Available 9/4/18
Daphne & Velma (2018)
Monochrome (2016)
Women and Sometimes Men (2018)
Available 9/6/18
I Love You, America -Hulu Original Series
Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)
Available 9/7/18
Cesar Chavez (2014)
Available 9/8/18
Stand Up To Cancer
From Paris with Love (2009)
Stronger (2017)
Available 9/10/18
REL -Series Premiere
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (2017)
Available 9/11/18
Bodysnatch (2018)
Natural Vice (2017)
Available 9/12/18
Grace Unplugged (2014)
Available 9/13/18
El Clon - Season 1
Higher Power (2017)
Available 9/14/18
The First -Hulu Original Series
The Housemaid (2017)
Available 9/15/18
Good Behavior - Season 2
Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 (2017)
Hardware (1990)
She's So Lovely (1997)
The Queen (2006)
The Shipping News (2001)
Available 9/16/18
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Available 9/18/18
American Horror Story: Cult - Season 7
La Impostora - Season 1
Pasion De Gavilanes - Season 1
Available 9/20/18
Total Divas -Season 8 Premiere
BB King: On The Road (2017)
Boom for Real (2018)
Sacrifice (2016)
This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018)
Available 9/21/18
Aurora - Season 1
My Little Pony (2017)
Available 9/22/18
For Colored Girls (2010)
Love after Love (2018)
Available 9/24/18
911 -Season 2 Premiere
Gemini (2018)
Iris (2001)
Available 9/25/18
Dancing with the Stars -Season 27 Premiere
The Good Doctor -Season 2 Premiere
Manifest -Series Premiere
The Resident -Season 2 Premiere
The Voice -Season 15 Premiere
Afterlife (2018)
UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault (2018)
Available 9/26/18
Dama y Obrero -Complete Season 1
The Gifted -Season 2 Premiere
Lethal Weapon -Season 3 Premiere
New Amsterdam -Series Premiere
This is Us -Season 3 Premiere
The Krays (1990)
Available 9/27/18
A Million Little Things -Series Premiere
American Housewife -Season 3 Premiere
Chicago Fire -Season 7 Premiere
Chicago Med -Season 4 Premiere
Chicago P.D. -Season 6 Premiere
Empire -Season 5 Premiere
The Goldbergs -Season 6 Premiere
Modern Family -Season 10 Premiere
Single Parents -Series Premiere
South Park -Season 22 Premiere
Star -Season 3 Premiere
Available 9/28/18
The Good Place -Season 3 Premiere
Grey's Anatomy -Season 15 Premiere
How to Get Away With Murder -Season 5 Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit -Season 20 Premiere
Suburbicon (2017)
Available 9/29/18
The Cool Kids -Series Premiere
Dateline -Season 28 Premiere
Hell's Kitchen -Season 18 Premiere
Last Man Standing -Season 7 Premiere
Jigsaw (2017)
Available 9/30/18
Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn -Complete Season 4
LEAVING IN SEPTEMBER
Leaving 9/30/18
The Adventures of Panda Warrior (2012)
American Psycho (2000)
American Psycho 2 (2002)
And God Created Women (1988)
Angel Heart (1987)
Arlo: The Burping Pig (2016)
Babel (2006)
Back to School (1986)
Beautiful Boy (2010)
Beyond Borders (2003)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
Billy Madison (1995)
Bloodsport (1988)
Bound (1996)
The Brothers Bloom (2009)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Chasing Amy (1997)
Clear and Present Danger (1994)
Cyborg (1989)
Delta Force (1986)
Disaster Movie (2008)
The Disembodied (2011)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Dr. T and the Women (2000)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
Elephant Kingdom (2016)
Everybody's Fine (2009)
Evolution (2001)
Extract (2009)
Field of Dreams (1989)
Get Real (1999)
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)
Hoosiers (1986)
House Arrest (1996)
In a World (2013)
Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
It Takes Two (1995)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Judge Dredd (1995)
Just Before I Go (2014)
Kalifornia (1993)
Ladybugs (1992)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last Castle (2001)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Masters of the Universe (1987)
Maximum Overdrive (1986)
Miami Blues (1990)
Mimic (1997)
Next (2007)
Pawn (2013)
Precious Cargo (2016)
Pretty in Pink (1986)
Rabbit Hole (2011)
Rare Birds (2002)
The Rock (1996)
Salsa (1988)
Sex Drive (2008)
Six Shooters (2013)
Sleepers (1996)
Snake Eyes (1998)
Spaceballs (1987)
Superstar (1999)
The Suffering (2016)
This is Spinal Tap (1984)
Trade (2007)
Witness (1985)
Wooly Boys (2004)
Local Headlines
Latest Local News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.