May the Force be with successful bidder for Darth Vadar costume

LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- You don't have to just join the dark side of the Force. You can now own a piece of it.

A complete Darth Vader costume is going on sale. Turner Classic Movies is auctioning it off.

The outfit of the Sith lord appears in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."

It comes with 17 pieces including gloves, books, capes and a battery pack.

The costume's value was estimated from $1 million-$2 million. It'll go on the auction block on May 14.

