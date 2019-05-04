May the Force be with successful bidder for Darth Vadar costume
LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- You don't have to just join the dark side of the Force. You can now own a piece of it.
A complete Darth Vader costume is going on sale. Turner Classic Movies is auctioning it off.
The outfit of the Sith lord appears in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."
It comes with 17 pieces including gloves, books, capes and a battery pack.
The costume's value was estimated from $1 million-$2 million. It'll go on the auction block on May 14.
