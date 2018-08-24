NETFLIX: What's coming and going in September

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 announced it is raising the price of its Internet video service by $1 in the U.S. and several other countries to help cover its...

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 announced it is raising the price of its Internet video service by $1 in the U.S. and several other countries to help cover its...

LOS GATOS, CA (WSPA) -- Here is a list of all the movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2018.

Available 9/1/18

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 14th-century Barcelona, a serf's determined climb to wealth and freedom incurs the disdain of the noble class and the suspicion of the Inquisition.

Martian Child

Monkey Twins-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inspired by Khon dance drama and Thai martial arts, a fighter scarred by the past joins forces with a determined cop to battle an organized crime ring.

Mr. Sunshine-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Saturday)

A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman.

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Her dad's deathbed confession leads Julia to discover she has more than 100 brothers and two sisters: troubled TV star Roxy and uptight lawyer Edie.

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

Available 9/2/18

Disney's Lilo & Stitch

Disney's The Emperor's New Groove

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

Available 9/3/18

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two brainy beauty queens -- same heritage, on separate coasts -- and one fateful decision that soon links their paths.

Available 9/4/18

Marvel Studios' Black Panther

Available 9/5/18

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

Available 9/6/18

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Available 9/7/18

Atypical: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While Elsa and Doug face the aftermath of their marriage crisis and Casey tries to adjust to her new school, Sam prepares for life after graduation.

Cable Girls: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After a tragedy, Lidia fights passionately for her family, Carlota finds her voice, Ángeles goes undercover and Marga reveals a talent for accounting.

City of Joy-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Women who've been sexually brutalized in war-torn Congo begin to heal at City of Joy, a center that helps them regain a sense of self and empowerment.

Click

First and Last-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Filmmakers go inside Georgia's Gwinnett County Jail to capture two days that define an inmate's experience: the first and last.

Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With the defeat of the Hand, Chinatown is left vulnerable to turf wars, and Danny must protect the streets of New York.

Next Gen-- NETFLIX FILM

A friendship with a top-secret robot turns a lonely girl's life into a thrilling adventure as they take on bullies, evil bots and a scheming madman.

Watch the trailer here.

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser-- NETFLIX FILM

Smart high school girl Sierra teams up with a more popular girl hoping to win over her crush. Starring Shannon Purser (Barb on "Stranger Things").

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wrongly accused for the attack on Rook Tower, the Flex Fighters must protect their city as wanted men. Will Charter City ever trust them again?

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World-- NETFLIX FILM

In 1930s Paris, an actress famous for her gory death scenes at the Grand Guignol Theater contends with a mysterious stalker and ghosts from her past.

Available 9/10/18

Call the Midwife: Series 7

Available 9/11/18

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The dark mind of Daniel Sloss is back, and he’s ready to find the funny in some very taboo topics, from the deeply personal to the highly irreverent.

The Resistance Banker-- NETFLIX FILM

Risking his family and future, a banker in occupied Amsterdam slows the Nazi war machine by creating an underground bank to fund the resistance.

Available 9/12/18

Blacklist: Season 5

Life-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

At Korea's top university medical center, ideals and interests collide between a patient-centered ER doctor and the hospital's newly-appointed CEO.

On My Skin-- NETFLIX FILM

Arrested for a drug-related offense, Stefano Cucchi suffers at the hands of Italy's Carabinieri police and a broken legal system. Based on true events.

Available 9/14/18

American Vandal: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the wake of the first documentary's success, Peter and Sam seek a new case and settle on a stomach-churning mystery at a Washington high school.

Bleach-- NETFLIX FILM

When high schooler Ichigo is suddenly given reaper abilities, he really wants to give the powers back. But he'll have to reap some souls first.

Boca Juniors Confidential-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This docuseries profiles Argentine soccer power Boca Juniors, highlighting the relationships between coaches and players as they contend for trophies.

BoJack Horseman: Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BoJack's back on screen as the star of "Philbert," a new detective series produced by Princess Carolyn. But his demons are out in full force.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars, trading their way up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks.

Ingobernable: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Emilia takes on the leader of a drug trafficking empire in her fight to reunite her family and reduce corruption in her country.

LAST HOPE-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After causing the near extinction of mankind seven years ago, genius scientist Leon Lau must now fight the ecological disaster he unwittingly created.

Norm Macdonald has a Show-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian Norm Macdonald hosts this talk show with celebrity guests, unexpected conversation and a behind-the-scenes view into Norm's world.

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing along and move to this groovy collection of music videos featuring monster friends Katya, Lobo, Zoe, Drac, Cleo and Frankie!

The Angel-- NETFLIX FILM

While operating at the highest levels of Egypt's government, Ashraf Marwan walks a dangerously thin line as a spy for Israel. Based on a true story.

The Dragon Prince-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two human princes forge an unlikely bond with the elven assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.

The Land of Steady Habits-- NETFLIX FILM

After leaving his wife and his job to find happiness, Anders begins a clumsy, heartbreaking quest to reassemble the pieces of his fractured life.

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Piers and Caroline head to Portugal, Switzerland, Japan and the United States to tour more one-of-a-kind homes with extraordinary architecture.

Available 9/15/18

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

Available 9/16/18

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Available 9/17/18

The Witch

Available 9/18/18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian D.L. Hughley riffs on politics, "Black Panther," his upbringing and more in a rapid-fire stand-up show at Philadelphia's Merriam Theater.

Available 9/21/18

Battlefish-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Over the course of the fishing season, a group of fishing boats pursues the lucrative albacore tuna in the competitive waters off the Oregon coast.

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Recently stationed Air Self-Defense Force rookie Hisone Amakasu is chosen by a dragon concealed within Gifu Air Base to be his pilot.

Hilda-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Join Hilda as she travels from a wilderness full of elves and giants to Trolberg, a bustling city packed with new friends and mysterious creatures.

Maniac: Limited Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two strangers find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry. Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Nappily Ever After-- NETFLIX FILM

Violet has it all: the perfect job, the perfect relationship and the perfect hair. Until she doesn't. What happens when being perfect isn't enough?

Quincy-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The life and career of legendary music producer Quincy Jones are traced in this biographical documentary directed by his daughter, Rashida Jones.

The Good Cop-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Honest cop Tony Jr. gets advice from his unscrupulous father, retired NYPD officer Tony Sr., about everything from his job to his love life.

Available 9/23/18

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Available 9/25/18

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Available 9/26/18

Norsemen: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The sea road to the west has been found, but Norheim's villagers must still cope with power struggles and the ever-present threat of Jarl Varg.

The Hurricane Heist

Available 9/28/18

Chef's Table: Volume 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This season, meet four innovative chefs who are shaking up the food culture in Philadelphia, Istanbul, Bangkok and Barcelona.

El Marginal: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Set three years before the first season, this award-winning Argentine series explores the backstory of criminals and cops operating in the shadows of San Onofre.

Forest of Piano-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kai grows up playing an old piano discarded in the woods; Shuhei's father is a famous pianist. Their chance meeting transforms their lives and music.

Hold the Dark-- NETFLIX FILM

Summoned to a remote Alaskan village to search for wolves that took a local boy, a naturalist soon finds himself caught in a harrowing mystery.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This season, Jack and his not-so-adventurous dad, Michael, tackle Europe, including the Bavarian Alps, Istanbul, Budapest, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Devastated by the school shooting in his town, a priest from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, bonds with a Scottish priest who experienced a similar tragedy.

Lost Song-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War looms over the kingdom of Neunatia, where two young women are both burdened and blessed by the power of song.

Made in Mexico-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get to know the opulent lifestyles and infamous dynasties of Mexico City's socialites and the expats vying for a spot in their exclusive social order.

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With Megabyte, Hexadecimal and the evil Sourcerer still at large, the rebooted Guardians face a new season of threats -- both at home and online.

Skylanders Academy: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Season 3 finds Spyro and the Skylanders forging unexpected alliances, taking on new adventures and even straddling the line between good and evil.

The 3rd Eye-- NETFLIX FILM

After the death of their parents, two sisters move back to their childhood home, where one sibling claims to be able to see a dark presence.

Two Catalonias-- NETFLIX FILM

Lawmakers and activists with conflicting ideologies speak about the complexities of Catalonia's politics and the fight for its independence from Spain.

Available 9/30/18

Big Miracle



LAST CALL

Leaving 9/1/18

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2



Leaving 9/2/18

Outsourced

Waffle Street



Leaving 9/11/18

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 - 7



Leaving 9/14/18

Disney’s Pete's Dragon



Leaving 9/15/18

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead

Bordertown



Leaving 9/16/18

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom



Leaving 9/24/18

Iris



Leaving 9/28/18

The Imitation Game