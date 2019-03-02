'Riverdale' stars send support to co-star Luke Perry Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Riverdale -- Pictured: Luke Perry as Fred Andrews -- Photo: Art Streiber/The CW -- Ã‚Â© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: The CW [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Luke Perry and Molly Ringwald star in Riverdale Photo: The CW [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: The CW [ + - ]

(WISH) — Luke Perry's "Riverdale" co-stars took to the internet to post messages of support after news broke of his hospitalization. It has been reported that the actor had a stroke.

The "Riverdale" actors posted behind-the-scenes pictures along with words of encouragment. Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, wrote "Love you bud", while Lili Reinhart posted, "Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery."

Perry is best known for his work on "Beverly Hills 91210," but currently stars on "Riverdale" on The CW. He plays Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews in the series based on the Archie Comics.

His on-screen wife, played by Molly Ringwald posted:

Sending my love to Luke Perry. ❤️ — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) February 28, 2019

While Skeet Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones had a more personal message:

Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones):

Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper):

Madchen Amick (Alice Cooper):

Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge):

Casey Cott (Kevin Keller):

Nathalie Boltt (Penelope Blossom):