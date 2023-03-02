First lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Indiana next week

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — First lady Jill Biden will visit Indiana next week.

The White House announced Thursday that Dr. Biden will speak in Valparaiso at 1 p.m. Central/2 p.m. Eastern Monday.

Joining the first lady will be U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor and nominee for U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk.

The group will be visiting Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso.

The first lady is expected to discuss the Biden administration’s “commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning,” the White House said in a statement.

Her trip is part of a campaign blitz following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The president, the first lady and cabinet secretaries are expected to visit 20 states.