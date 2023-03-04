Fishers firefighters assist car flipped NB over I-69

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Fire Department says a car has flipped over and crashed on State Road 37 northbound over I-69 Saturday morning.

According to a social media post, firefighters say an icy patch may have contributed to the crash.

No additional details have been provided regarding what led up to the crash, how many people were involved, or the condition of the driver.

Firefighters advise drivers to use caution on bridges and overpasses until temperatures rise.