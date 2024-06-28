Cheers! Here are the best breweries in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just like ice cream, summer is the perfect time to kick back, cool off and enjoy a cold frosty one.

The craft beer industry exploded between 2008 and 2016, as it expanded sixfold. Indiana certainly was included in this nationwide expansion, with new craft beer breweries popping up seemingly every day.

The overall market share by volume for craft beer rose to 13.3% in 2023, according to the Brewers Association. In 2013, there were 3,108 craft breweries in the U.S.—and as of 2023, there are 9,761, representing a 214% increase in just a decade.

Why do Hoosiers love craft beer so much? Some say because every sip tells a story, variety is something that not only describes the industry, but the taste.

Many of Indiana’s highest-rated breweries are so small and independent that the only way to sample their suds is to visit them in person, while others distribute their products around the country—or even across the globe.

To find some top spots near you, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in Indiana using data from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor ranks places using a combination of metrics, including overall rating, reviews, and number of page views. As a result, a business with a 5 out of 5 overall rating might rank lower than one with a 4 out of 5. Data is as of June 6, 2024.

#30. Four Fathers Brewing LLC

– Rating: 4/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 1555 West Lincolnway Ste 105 Valparaiso, Indiana



#29. Brewfest

– Rating: 5/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 8347 Kennedy Ave. Highland, Indiana



#28. Crasian Brewing Co.

– Rating: 5/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 101 E. 3rd St. Brookston, Indiana



#27. The Wood Shop

– Rating: 5/5 (2 reviews)

– Address: 350 West 11th St. Bloomington, Indiana



#26. Fountain Square Brewery

– Rating: 4/5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 1301 Barth Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana



#25. New Boswell Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 410 North 10th St. Richmond, Indiana



#24. Kekionga Cider Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 7328 Maysville Road Fort Wayne, Indiana



#23. Myriad Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 101 Southeast 1st St. Suite 1 Evansville, Indiana



#22. Upland Brewing Company

– Rating: 5/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 4060 West Profile Pkwy Bloomington, Indiana



#21. The Devil’s Trumpet Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 8250 Utah St. Merrillville, Indiana



#20. Kopacetic Beer Factory

– Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 12195 Us-421 Monticello, Indiana



#19. Hunter’s Brewing

– Rating: 4/5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 1535 South Calumet Road Chesterton, Indiana



#18. Centerpoint Brewing

– Rating: 4.5/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 1125 Brookside Ave. Suite B2 Indianapolis, Indiana



#17. Bier Brewery & Tap Room

– Rating: 4.5/5 (42 reviews)

– Address: 5133 East 65th St. Indianapolis, Indiana



#16. Evansville Brewhouse

– Rating: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 56 Adams Ave. Evansville, Indiana



#15. Guggman Haus Brewing Co.

– Rating: 5/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 1701 Gent Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana



#14. Sun King Tap Room & Small-Batch Brewery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)

– Address: 7848 East 96th St. Fishers, Indiana



#13. Deviate Brewing

– Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 4004 West 96th St. Indianapolis, Indiana



#12. Chapman’s Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 300 Industrial Drive Angola, Indiana



#11. St. Benedict’s Brew Works

– Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)

– Address: 860 East 10th St. Ferdinand, Indiana



#10. Metazoa Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (39 reviews)

– Address: 140 South College Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana



#9. Daredevil Brewing Co

– Rating: 4.5/5 (41 reviews)

– Address: 1151 North Main St. Speedway, Indiana



#8. Wooden Bear Brewing Co.

– Rating: 4.5/5 (39 reviews)

– Address: 21 West North St. Greenfield, Indiana



#7. People’s Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 2006 North 9th St. Lafayette, Indiana



#6. Terre Haute Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (55 reviews)

– Address: 401 South 9th St. Terre Haute, Indiana



#5. Switchyard Brewing Company

– Rating: 5/5 (49 reviews)

– Address: 419 North Walnut St. Bloomington, Indiana



#4. Cedar Creek Winery, Brewery and Distillery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (82 reviews)

– Address: 3820 Leonard Road Martinsville, Indiana



#3. Three Floyds Brewing Co

– Rating: 4/5 (204 reviews)

– Address: 9750 Indiana Pkwy Munster, Indiana



#2. Sun King Brewery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (113 reviews)

– Address: 135 North College Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana



#1. Urban Vines Winery & Brewery Co.

– Rating: 5/5 (664 reviews)

– Address: 303 East 161st St. Westfield, Indiana

