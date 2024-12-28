Indiana Grown: Fischer Farms brings sustainable, high-quality meat to Indiana restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Joseph Fischer of Fischer farms, a family-owned operation with a legacy spanning over six generations, joined Daybreak to share how sustainable farming provides top-tier meat products throughout Indiana.

“We focus on raising our animals in a way that actually improves the land, using sustainable regenerative agriculture practices. We pride ourselves on offering premium, natural, local, and sustainable products,” Fischer said.

The farm uses rotational grazing methods and a healthy, well-fed herd. This approach ensures that they not only meet the highest standards for taste but also for consistency and sustainability.

“I started out helping with the cattle, and now I work closely with our customers — chefs and retail stores — on making our products more accessible to the public,” Fischer said.

Fisher Farms is partnered with the Indianapolis Zoo, where visitors can enjoy a Smash Burger made from locally-sourced meat. The zoo, known for its commitment to sustainability, values knowing exactly where its food comes from and ensuring that it meets top-quality standards.

Fisher Farms also supplies meat to the Indianapolis Colts and the new Fishers Event Center.

At the event center, the farm’s culinary team worked with chefs to create a custom blend for the venue’s Smash Burgers, giving guests a unique dining experience from pulled pork to pork belly cinnamon rolls.

“We believe everyone should care about what they put in their bodies. Our goal is to build trust with our customers, ensuring they have clean, sustainable meat and are confident in knowing where their food comes from,” Fischer said.