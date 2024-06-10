Focus on Food: IU Health launches diabetes pilot program to combat food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Diabetes remains a significant public health issue in the United States, currently affecting more than 11% of the population.

A notable concern among those with diabetes is food insecurity, defined as limited access to food due to insufficient financial resources. To address this challenge, IU Health has introduced a pilot program utilizing the concept of “food as medicine” to support food-insecure patients battling diabetes.

The innovative pilot program aims to alleviate the compounded effects of diabetes and food insecurity by intervening with tailored nutritional support and education.

Understanding diabetes is crucial for effective disease management and complication prevention. Diabetes education encompasses information about the detection, treatment, and self-management of the disease. Whether individuals are at risk of developing diabetes or have already been diagnosed, learning about diabetes can significantly impact their ability to manage the condition.

Diabetes Care and Education Specialists at IU Health, including dietitians and nurses with specialized training, provide comprehensive support for various forms of diabetes, including Type 1, Type 2, and gestational diabetes. They also offer insulin management and pump therapy, as well as prevention strategies for pre-diabetes.

According to the American Diabetes Association, over 35 million Americans, or 11.3% of the population, are affected by diabetes. This includes approximately 1.9 million individuals with Type 1 diabetes and about 8.5 million undiagnosed cases.

Managing diabetes involves a delicate balance of proper nutrition, exercise, medication, and coping strategies. IU Health’s educators collaborate with patients, their families, and their healthcare providers to create personalized management plans. Education topics cover coping with the emotional aspects of diabetes, understanding medications, making healthy food choices, monitoring blood sugar, the importance of physical activity, preventing complications, and using diabetes technology.

Diabetes education is beneficial for maintaining quality of life and overcoming obstacles. For those at risk or with a family history of diabetes, early education and testing are crucial for prevention and early intervention.

IU Health offers a range of services, including comprehensive diabetes education and counseling, individual consultations, diabetes prevention classes, insulin management, and medical nutrition therapy. These services are designed to support patients in managing their diabetes effectively and improving their overall health.

Those interested in signing up can reach out to registered dietitian Nicole Harmeson at harmeson@IUHealth.org.

Jennifer Bradley, manager of Population Health Operations at IU Health, appeared on News 8 Midday to discuss the project with WISH TV’s Jeremy Jenkins in detail.