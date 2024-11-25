26 Thanksgiving side dishes ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest

Let’s be honest, the best part about Thanksgiving is the side dishes.

Unfortunately, that’s also where the bulk of the calories are. Research shows that the average American eats at least 3,000 calories at Thanksgiving dinner. Depending on age and sex, the daily recommended intake ranges between 1,800 and 2,800 calories for an entire day. And while there’s nothing wrong with indulging a bit on a holiday (everything in moderation!), navigating all the options can feel like a minefield for those on a weight loss journey.

Certain side dishes are a lot more nutritious than others, so Hers has done the legwork to help you make mindful choices.

In addition to paying attention to calories, it’s important to consider protein, saturated fat, fiber, net carbs, and sugar. Hers analyzed 26 of the top-rated Thanksgiving side dish recipes on Allrecipes.com to see which got top marks for nutrition. Each recipe was then ranked based on six categories.

Key Findings

Dishes with high-fiber vegetables like roasted Brussels sprouts and butternut squash soup dominate the list of 10 healthiest sides.

like roasted Brussels sprouts and butternut squash soup dominate the list of 10 healthiest sides. Different breads are on the best and worst lists , indicating that nutritional content can vary in the same category.

, indicating that nutritional content can vary in the same category. Green bean casseroles tend to be healthier options than alternatives like sweet potato or creamed corn casseroles.

Now check out the 10 healthiest and unhealthiest Thanksgiving side dishes to help you choose the best options for your dinner table.

Hers

10 healthiest Thanksgiving side dishes

Hers

10 unhealthiest Thanksgiving side dishes

Thanksgiving Side Dishes Ranked From Healthiest to Unhealthiest

(Recipes can be found here and here.)

1. Roasted Brussels sprouts

2. Butternut squash soup

3. Awesome sausage, apple, and cranberry stuffing

4. Simple roasted butternut squash

5. Quick yeast rolls

6. Squash casserole

7. Grandma’s green bean casserole (tied)

7. Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms (tied)

9. Best green bean casserole (tied)

9. Slow cooker stuffing (tied)

11. Winter fruit salad with lemon poppy seed dressing

12. Chef John’s perfect mashed potatoes

13. Cranberry sauce (tied)

13. Sweet dinner rolls (tied)

15. Homesteader cornbread

16. Grandma’s corn pudding

17. Garlic mashed potatoes secret recipe

18. Bread and celery stuffing

19. Buttery cooked carrots

20. Homemade mac and cheese

21. Cream corn like no other

22. Yummy sweet potato casserole

23. Creamy au Gratin potatoes

24. Awesome and easy creamy corn casserole

25. Grandmother’s buttermilk cornbread

26. Candied sweet potatoes

Thanksgiving Side Dish Nutrition: Trends and Insights

Nutrition can vary greatly across different Thanksgiving side dishes. Here are the best and worst options in each category surveyed to help find the sides that work best for your dietary priorities.

Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Protein?

Dishes with the most protein

Homemade mac and cheese Creamy au gratin potatoes Awesome sausage, apple, and cranberry stuffing

Dishes with the least protein

Cranberry sauce Buttery cooked carrots Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms

Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Fiber?

Dishes with the most fiber

Chef John’s perfect mashed potatoes Butternut squash soup, simple roasted butternut squash, and candied sweet potatoes (tied)

Dishes with the least fiber

Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms Homesteader cornbread, grandmother’s buttermilk cornbread, quick yeast rolls, sweet dinner rolls (tied)

Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Calories?

Dishes with the most calories

Grandma’s green bean casserole Homemade mac and cheese Creamy au gratin potatoes

Dishes with the least calories

Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms Cranberry sauce Roasted Brussels sprouts

Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Saturated Fat?

Dishes with the most saturated fat

Homemade mac and cheese Garlic mashed potatoes secret recipe Creamy au gratin potatoes

Dishes with the least saturated fat

Cranberry sauce Roasted Brussels sprouts, simple roasted butternut squash, and quick yeast rolls (tied) Homesteader cornbread

Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Net Carbs?

Dishes with the most net carbs

Homemade mac and cheese Candied sweet potatoes Creamy au gratin potatoes

Dishes with the least net carbs

Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms Roasted Brussels sprouts Grandma’s green bean casserole

Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Sugar?

Dishes with the most sugar

Candied sweet potatoes Cranberry sauce Yummy sweet potato casserole

Dishes with the least sugar

Homemade mac and cheese Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms Garlic mashed potatoes secret recipe

Methodology: How Scores Were Calculated

Hers looked at 26 side dish recipes that received more than 1,000 reviews on Allrecipes.com, since that means they’ve been well-tested by plenty of home cooks. Using that list, Hers analyzed six different types of nutritional content in one serving of each recipe. Hers ranked protein and fiber favorably, while dishes high in calories, saturated fat, net carbs, and sugar received lower scores. Additionally, a 2x multiplier was used when scoring protein and saturated fat.

Get the data.

3 Tips to Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner While Prioritizing Your Health

It’s possible to strike a balance between enjoying a celebratory Thanksgiving feast and keeping health goals in check. Here are three tips to help you feel great all day long.

Start the day with a healthy breakfast: You may be tempted to skip breakfast, but enjoying a well-rounded morning meal could help reduce your appetite later in the day. Breakfast may also help energize you and motivate you to move around throughout the day. Enjoy everything in moderation: Consider the nutritional content of each dish on your Thanksgiving plate and adjust your portions thoughtfully. You don’t have to give up candied sweet potatoes or buttermilk cornbread. Instead, consider opting for smaller portions of the unhealthier dishes and fill more of your plate with healthy options. Go for an after-dinner walk: Taking a walk right after dinner can help prevent your blood sugar levels from spiking. Plus, walking in general can be an effective, low-impact way to lose or maintain weight.