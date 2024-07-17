Addressing the compounding effects of chronic pain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chronic pain affects more than 20% of adults nationwide, which is higher than the rates of diabetes, depression, and high blood pressure, according to recent research. In response to the issue, IU Health is focusing on integrating nutrition into pain management strategies.

Darien Harris, an ambulatory support clinical dietician at IU Health, joined News 8 to discuss the connection between diet and chronic pain.

Harris said she sees the impact of chronic pain every day patients. She said nutrition plays a crucial role in managing pain and improving overall quality of life. Harris emphasized the importance of anti-inflammatory foods and balanced nutrition. She sharing a success story from IU Health’s nutrition program.