Agave & Rye serving up margaritas, unique Mexican food twists for Devour Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many flavor-packed dinner destinations in Indianapolis are taking part in Devour Indy’s Summerfest, including the wonderfully delicious Agave & Rye.

The restaurant is partnering with Devour to offer Hoosiers an exclusive deal during Summerfest, which allows you to explore over 100 of the city’s top restaurants and enjoy special three-course menus at discounted prices.

“It’s always a great opportunity for new guests to come in and try our restaurant” Ben Neyman, assistant general manager of Agave & Rye, told News 8.

The restaurant offers a large spread of handmade margaritas and an impressive bourbon collection providing a top-notch beverage experience.

“Our chef takes some inspiration from traditional Mexican food, but he definitely has such a unique twist that he puts on to it combining such unique flavors that people usually wouldn’t even dream of,” Neyman said.

During Summerfest, Agave & Rye will offer an appetizer, entree, and dessert for $25 until Sept. 1.

Agave and Rye is located at 336 South Delaware St. in Indy.