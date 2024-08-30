Another Indy restaurant set to appear on Food Network

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near Eastside restaurant Tlaolli (2830 E. Washington St.) will be featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The episode, hosted by Guy Fieri, airs August 30 at 9 p.m. and streams on the network’s streaming platform the next day.

Tlaolli will be featured on the third episode of Season 40 titled “All Over the Plate.” It will be the 537th episode of the series, which premiered in 2007.

Owner Carlos Hutchinson and his daughters opened Tlaolli in 2013 as a tamale takeout spot but has grown into much more, offering unique riffs on classic dishes like vegan birria.

“It will have a very positive impact on my business. We’ve already seen more customers that found out and want to meet us,” Hutchinson said. “We are focusing on producing more food but also finding help so that we can provide good service. If you are reading this and want to learn about cooking delicious Mexican food, come see us. We have work for you!”

It’s the second visit this year the show has paid to an Indianapolis restaurant. The season 40 premiere that aired earlier this month featured westside drive-in Che Chori and its Argentine-inspired artisan food.

The series is also available to stream on services with live-television packages, including YouTube TV, Hulu and Sling. Viewers who miss the episode as it airs can catch a rebroadcast at midnight on August 30, 11 p.m. on September 7, and 2 a.m. on September 8. The entire season will later be released this fall on Discovery+ and Max.

Tonight, Tlaolli will host a watch party; an estimated 80 community members are expected to attend.