Check your fridge: Listeria leads to first produce recall of 2025

(Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A leading producer of vegetables is cautioning customers about its broccoli, and the notice includes Indiana.

California-based Braga Fresh makes several varieties of pre-packaged greens and salads, including a number of Marketside-branded items sold at Walmart.

The company says its new recall is a “voluntary and precautionary advisory” for 12 oz. bags of pre-washed broccoli florets because of possible contamination with listeria.

According to Braga Fresh, “The potential for contamination was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result.”

The company says there have been no reported illnesses from the bacteria.

The recall covers Indiana and 19 other states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The recall is much more limited than other recent listeria situations, most notably the deadly outbreak linked to Boar’s Head deli meat over the summer months of 2024.

Braga Fresh says the newly-recalled broccoli has not led to any reported illnesses, and it is limited to a single production lot. Relatively few bags may still be in refrigerators, because the lot was produced weeks ago, is no longer in stores, and is now well past its recommended peak.

Braga Fresh says the bags in question have:

PC code: 6 81131 32884 5

Best if Used by Date: Dec 10, 2024

Lot Code: BFFG327A6

(Provided Photo/Walmart)

Even though the product is sold fresh, to company is concerned because some consumers freeze the bags to use some time in the future. If you do have broccoli from the lot above, the company says to discard it.

According to the CDC, listeria is particularly dangerous for newborns and people who are pregnant, 65 or older, or have weakened immune systems.