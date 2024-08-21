Chick-Fil-A to launch streaming platform

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Chick-Fil-A could soon be serving more than just chicken.

According to Deadline, the fast-food chain has plans of launching its own steaming platform.

“Deadline understands that the fast-food firm has been working with a number of major production companies, including some of the studios, to create family-friendly shows, particularly in the unscripted space. It is also in talks to license and acquire content.” Peter White with Deadline reported Wednesday.

According to White, Chick-Fil-A, has previously produced content for its own site before including “Stories of Evergreen Hills,” a series of short, animated films.

“One source told Deadline that it was a positive move for the reality TV industry, which has been struggling in recent years, and another source added it was a good opportunity, comparing it to branded content. Chick-Fil-A declined to comment,” White reported.

No official announcement has been made on the potential streaming service or what type of content the company plans to produce, but the news comes just a day after the Atlanta-based company announced Susannah Frost as its new president.