Cinnamon rolls with chili? Unusual fall food combos Americans love

A bowl of chili topped with cheese and a cinnamon roll. Try fall's most unconventional food combos. These bold pairings might just be your new favorites - or not! (Photo by Depositphotos via AP)

(AP) — Can you handle fall’s most bizarre flavors? From pumpkin spice tacos to cinnamon rolls and chili, these unusual combinations push the boundaries of taste. Find out if you’ll be craving more or steering clear of these wild pairings.

Why do we like trying unusual food combinations?

Food combinations have always been part of the modern American diet. However, while some combos are popular for all the good reasons, others are well known for being weird or strange.

Some people like the taste of pickles and chocolate together, while others might think it’s the grossest thing in the world. Granted, a lot of strange food duos are of acquired taste and stem from culture, environment and an individual’s unique personality, but why do many of us enjoy unusual foods together?

For example, some people like combining peanut butter and cottage cheese in a sandwich. It might not be appetizing for everyone but people who enjoy it swear it’s the best pairing. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee offers some insight into this. They say that foods with similar chemical compounds taste good together because they have common chemical elements.

The Escoffier School of Culinary Arts explains that the balance of different tastes helps distribute the flavor on your tongue, stimulating your taste buds more. Moreover, psychologist Kelly Anderson tells ABC that food memory also plays a part in weird food combos. The food that brings us happiness as children can bring us positive memories from the past, even though others might not agree.

Weirdest food combos you need to try this fall

Want to make the fall season a bit more interesting? Here are some of the weirdest food combos you need to try this fall – and why they actually work.

Pumpkin spice tacos

Pumpkin spice isn’t just for pumpkin spice lattes anymore. Picture the warm, aromatic blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves mingling with a taco’s savory, spicy flavors.

The sweetness of the pumpkin spice complements the heat of traditional taco spices, which creates a satisfying flavor profile. It might take a few bites to get used to, but it’s worth a try.

Maple bacon ice cream

Sweet, salty and smoky all in one bite – maple bacon ice cream is a rollercoaster of flavors. The creamy, sweet base of the ice cream is enhanced by the rich, smoky flavor of bacon, while the maple syrup adds a deep, caramel-like sweetness.

The contrast between the cold, sweet ice cream and the crunchy, savory bacon creates an incredibly satisfying textural and flavor experience. Honestly, bacon works with almost everything, so it’s not a surprise that it works well with ice cream.

Pumpkin mac and cheese

When combined with the creamy, cheesy goodness of mac and cheese, pumpkin adds a subtle sweetness and an extra layer of creaminess. The result is a comfort food that’s rich, flavorful and uniquely suited to fall.

Kristin King from Dizzy Busy and Hungry swears by the pumpkin and pasta pairing. “My favorite fall food combo is definitely bacon and pumpkin with pasta,” she shares.

Add bacon to the mix and you’ve got a fall classic. “The smoky saltiness of the bacon goes really well with the creamy pumpkin sauce, making it a perfect mix of savory and sweet. It’s a surprising but delicious dish that really feels like fall, and it’s so hearty and satisfying!”

Butternut squash and sage

Sage is such a versatile herb that it deserves more than just being paired with sausage. Why not butternut squash? The sweet, nutty flavor of butternut squash is nicely complemented by the earthy, slightly peppery taste of sage.

Sage’s aromatic, almost pine-like flavor balances the sweetness of the butternut squash. You can use butternut squash and sage in soups, pasta and roasted vegetable dishes. If you’re feeling more adventurous, try other unusual pairings like sage and ice cream.

Cinnamon roll and chili

This Midwestern staple might sound strange, but once you try it, you’ll understand the appeal. The sweet, sticky cinnamon roll provides a delicious contrast to the savory, spicy chili, says The Smithsonian.

The sweetness of the cinnamon roll cuts through the richness and spiciness of the chili to balance the flavors. The combination of textures – soft, gooey cinnamon roll and chunky, meaty chili – adds to its popularity.

Caramel apple grilled cheese

Grilled cheese is the ultimate comfort food, but add some caramel apples, and you can make a unique treat for your friends and family this fall. The tart apples provide a bright contrast to the rich, creamy cheese, while the caramel adds a sweet, buttery note that ties everything together.

Pumpkin spice hummus

Hummus is versatile, so you can add pumpkin spice to it with little problem. The warm spices of pumpkin spice blend beautifully with the creamy, earthy flavor of chickpeas for a sweet and savory dip.

Apple pie with cheddar cheese

This classic combo might raise some eyebrows, but it’s been around for generations. The sharp, salty flavor of cheddar cheese pairs perfectly with the sweet, spiced apples in a pie. Also, it won’t seem as weird when you consider that apples and cheese are holiday charcuterie board staples.

Michelle Price from Honest and Truly says, “Putting a slice of cheddar cheese on apple pie is a Midwestern classic. You’ll see cheese baked onto apple pies all the time. It took me a long time to be willing to try it, but it’s a fabulous combination.”

Pumpkin spice ramen

Ramen is a warming dish on its own, but you can add a touch of pumpkin spice to make it extra comforting. The warm spices of pumpkin spice add depth and complexity to the savory broth, while the noodles soak up all that delicious flavor. Plus, the umami-rich ramen broth pairs surprisingly well with the sweet, warming tones.

Weird but tasty

This fall’s weirdest combos might not sound appetizing at first but they’re worth trying at least once. Take advantage of this fall and buy all the seasonal ingredients to make your own strange food duos. Who knows? Maybe you’ll find your next favorite combo.

Jessica Haggard is the creator of the blog Easy Homemade Life. She inspires and supports homemakers with easy recipes, natural home cleaning tips and DIY tutorials for personal care products to promote a happy and healthy home environment.