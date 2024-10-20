City Barbeque reveals cozy limited-time fall menu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With fall comes a wide assortment of cozy autumn foods, and City Barbeque is expanding their menu to feature special fall-centered foods for the season.

Temple Rice and Carson Irvin from City Barbeque joined News 8 at Daybreak to introduce the restaurant’s limited-time fall menu and discuss the restaurant’s multiple catering options.

The new offerings on the seasonal menu include favorites like the brisket chili, their new jalapeno cheddar sausages, a Fritos pie, and the Fritos sausage sandwich.

City Barbeque started in central Ohio and has grown over 25 years to over 70 locations across 10 states. “We’ve been around for 25 years, and now we have over 70 locations,” Rice shared.

Every City Barbeque features three on-site smokers that are continuously operational, using local hickory to create their signature smoked barbecue. This smoked barbecue is ideal for a quick lunch, a family carryout dinner, or catering for events like weddings and corporate picnics.

“Catering has become a staple in Indianapolis; we can serve anywhere from 10 to thousands of people,” Irvin said. They also offer boxed lunches that include a meat, two sides, and a cookie.

To see a full scope of their menu and catering options, visit City Barbeque‘s website.