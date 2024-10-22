Consider food allergies when handing out Halloween treats, expert says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Halloween is right around the corner, which means children will soon be knocking on doors shouting “trick-or-treat.” But while many are eager to indulge in their candy haul, consideration should be made for children with food allergies.

During Tuesday’s Daybreak, I talked with with April Kleber, a registered dietitian with Community Health Network, to discuss the importance of choosing allergy-friendly treats this season.

“Many common candies contain ingredients that could be dangerous for kids with allergies,” Kleber said. “It’s important to know what you’re handing out.”

With a basket of treats in hand, Kleber demonstrated which candies to avoid and which ones are safer options. Classics like Reese’s Cups and Almond Joy were among those flagged due to their nut content. Surprisingly, even gummy bears made the list of potential allergens.

“You have to read the labels carefully,” Kleber advised. “Some candies may have cross-contamination warnings for things like wheat or milk, which can be a risk for children with allergies.”

What to look for

When shopping for Halloween treats, Kleber emphasized checking for bolded allergy warnings on the back of candy wrappers, especially if buying in bulk.

“If the top eight common allergens are listed—things like nuts, dairy, and wheat—it’s better to steer clear,” she said.

For those looking for safer options, Kleber recommended treats like Airheads, Dum Dums, Sour Patch Kids, and fruit snacks. “Not all fruit snacks are safe, but many, like Ring Pops and Red Vines, don’t contain common allergens,” she added.

Non-food treats as an alternative

For parents or neighbors who want to avoid the risk altogether, Kleber suggested non-food items such as Play-Doh, temporary tattoos, or even small toys. These can be great alternatives for kids with severe allergies or conditions like Type 1 diabetes.

“Non-food treats are a great way to make sure all kids can enjoy Halloween safely,” she said.

As more families become aware of food allergies, the Teal Pumpkin Project—a movement to offer non-food treats for trick-or-treaters—continues to gain popularity. This simple step helps ensure that every child can take part in the Halloween fun without the worry.

For more advice on creating an allergy-friendly Halloween, catch the full interview with April or click here.