Creative recipes to keep kids healthy and satisfied during the summer

Candace Boyd Simmons, co-host of the Black Girls Eating Podcast and the brains behind Food Love Talk stopped by WISH-TV on Friday to chat about innovative ways to keep kids healthy and satisfied during the summer months. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Candace Boyd Simmons, co-host of the Black Girls Eating Podcast and the brains behind Food Love Talk, is known for her refreshing take on food.

Candace stopped by WISH-TV on Friday to chat with Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins about innovative ways to keep kids healthy and satisfied during the summer months.

Candace isn’t just another guest; she’s become a staple of our show, bringing expertise and enthusiasm every time she joins us. Beyond her podcast and website, she’s an advocate for eliminating desserts and tackling food insecurity, making her insights invaluable as we explore today’s topic.

As the school year ends and summer begins, parents are on the lookout for nutritious options to keep their kids energized and nourished. Candace introduces us to some delightful alternatives to traditional desserts, ensuring that snack time is both fun and health-focused.

Fruit kebabs with yogurt dip

Candace’s first suggestion is fruit kebabs, a colorful medley of watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes, and blueberries.

“If you put it on a stick, they will eat it,” she quipped, emphasizing the kid-friendly appeal of this snack. Paired with yogurt for dipping, it’s a simple yet satisfying treat that parents can feel good about.

Instructions:

Large sliced fruit of your choice

Kabob skewers broken in half for little hands

Place fruit on skewers

Serve with vanilla yogurt

Fruit salsa with cinnamon popcorn chips

Next on the menu is Candace’s inventive fruit salsa, featuring chopped watermelon, strawberries, and cantaloupe, infused with lime juice and a drizzle of honey for that perfect balance of sweet and tangy.

Served with cinnamon popcorn chips, it’s a flavorful twist on traditional chips and salsa, sure to win over even the pickiest eaters.

Instructions:

1/3 cup chopped strawberries

1/3 cup chopped mango/cantaloupe

1/3 cup chopped pineapple

Juice of one lime

2 tablespoons watermelon juice

1-2 drizzles of honey

Mix ingredients and stir well to combine.

Serve with cinnamon popcorns or pita chips.

Yogurt Fruit Molds for Chilled Delights

To beat the summer heat, Candace suggests freezing yogurt in fruit molds for a refreshing icy snack.

“When it’s hot outside, your kids need to cool down,” she reminds us. In just 45 minutes, parents can whip up a batch of these chilled treats, providing a nutritious alternative to sugary popsicles.

Instructions:

Frozen yogurt bites

Freeze yogurt in molds until solid

Serve once frozen

With Candace’s promise to return monthly with more healthy recipes, there’s plenty more culinary inspiration to look forward to.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Candace Boyd Simmons for sharing her expertise and passion for nutritious eating. With her creative snacks and dedication to health, she’s truly making a difference in the lives of families everywhere. Until next time, let’s savor the goodness and embrace the joy of healthy indulgence.