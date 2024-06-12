Expert tips for choosing and using perfect summer peaches

Pick the perfect peach! This guide covers everything from choosing peaches to storing and using them in delicious recipes. (Photo by Depositphotos via AP)

(FOOD DRINK LIFE) — Peach lovers know that when the days grow longer and warmer, juicy, ripe peaches will soon be ready. If you’re close to a farm, you’ve got the inside scoop on the freshest peaches around. If you’re buying from a grocery store or farmer’s market, however, you need to approach the task differently to come away with the best peaches every time.

Knowing what to look for will ensure you choose ripe, flavorful peaches rather than disappointing, overripe or green peaches. From the farmers market to your kitchen counter, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to pick the perfect peach and make the most of its fleeting season.

Differences in peach varieties

The first thing to decide is what type of peach you want. With more than 300 varieties of peaches grown in the U.S., there are many choices. To narrow it down, consider whether you prefer freestone or clingstone and what your intended purpose is – will you slice the peach and eat it as is, or will you use it for cooking?

Clingstone vs. freestone peaches

Like plums and apricots, peaches are stone fruits, which means they have a thin outer skin and a large pit in the center. One way to distinguish between peach varieties is by how easily the flesh separates from the pit.

Clingstone peaches are the ones that will leave you with sweet nectar dribbling down your chin. The flesh on these peaches clings to the pit and can be more cumbersome to remove, but they are softer, sweeter and juicier than their freestone cousins. Clingstone peaches are best eaten fresh or in a light recipe like peach preserves.

Lawton Pearson, a fifth-generation farmer and owner of Pearson Peaches in Fort Valley, Georgia, says, “People often ask us, ‘What’s the best variety of peach?’ Our answer is: The best peach is the first peach of every season…and that just happens to be clingstones. In our opinion, clingstones are some of the sweetest peaches.”

Freestone peaches have firmer flesh that easily pulls away from the pit, making them the peaches of choice for cooking and baking. They’re still delicious, and you can eat them fresh, too, but most folks use them to make things like peach pies, cobblers, and other classic favorites.

Semi-freestone is a hybrid version that blends the best features of clingstone and freestone. The soft, sweet flesh pulls away from the pit, making it a terrific option for almost any recipe.

Yellow flesh vs. white flesh

Yellow-fleshed peaches are the most common in the U.S. Their bright yellow flesh and classic peach flavor make them perfect for almost any use.

White-fleshed peaches have a higher sugar content and are usually sweeter and slightly more delicate than yellow-flesh peaches. These are great for jams and sauces, like a bourbon peach barbecue sauce.

How to choose a perfectly ripened peach

Now that you’ve decided on the types of peaches to buy, how do you choose the best ones? Use your senses: look, smell and touch.

Pearson says, “A peach that’s ready to enjoy will be slightly soft to the touch and ‘give’ a little when lightly squeezed.”

Most places label peaches white or yellow, sometimes specifying whether the peaches are freestone or clingstone. However, many grocery stores do not label them this way, so you may have to work through trial and error.

Visual : Check the color of the skin first. Yellow peaches will have a classic dark blush skin with a golden undertone. White peaches will have more of a light blush to pale yellow skin. If the skin is green, it means the peach is not ripe.

Another visual cue is the condition of the skin. Is there bruising? The peach is probably overripe. Is it wrinkled? Wrinkles can be a sign the peach is old or was chilled after harvesting.

Look for peaches with smooth skin and good color.

Smell : In most cases, but not with all varieties, a peach should smell like a peach: fragrant and, well, peachy. If it doesn’t smell like a peach, it probably will not taste like a peach.

Touch : Texture is important. Hold the peach in your hand and gently squeeze. You’re looking for soft but not mushy. If it’s firm but still has a little give, it will be ready to eat after a few days. If the peach is hard with no give at all, it was probably harvested too early.

The good news is that even if you can only find slightly firmer peaches that aren’t ready to eat today, all is not lost. Peaches continue to ripen after harvesting, so you can take them home, and in a couple of days, you’ll have perfect peaches.

How to ripen and store peaches

It’s best to buy some ripe and ready-to-eat peaches and a few in varying stages of ripening, allowing you to enjoy your haul for several days.

Store your peaches at room temperature, right on the counter, and spread apart as much as space allows. They will continue to ripen, so the firmer ones will be ready in just a couple of days. Once they have ripened adequately, you can store them in the refrigerator for another week, but always serve them at room temperature. You can also freeze fresh peaches and enjoy them year-round.

What to do with those perfect peaches

There are so many ways to use peaches. While it’s hard to beat simply biting into a ripe, juicy peach, it’s also hard to beat tasting that first summer Southern peach cobbler.

Don’t stop with traditional desserts, though. Peaches can be used in smoothies, to make an easy peach berry cake or to flavor simple syrup for cocktails.

Peach season may be short, but the possibilities are endless. Armed with these tips, you can confidently select the ripest peaches and enjoy them in multiple ways. Savor their juicy sweetness fresh from the tree, bake them into a classic pie or try a unique recipe. With a little patience and proper storage, every peach can become a delicious treat.

Lucy Brewer, who earned a master’s in professional writing, has been a writer and editor for more than thirty years. As a fourth-generation Southern cook and founder of SouthernFoodandFun.com, Lucy specializes in saving old Southern favorites and creating new, easy family recipes.