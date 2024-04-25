Focus on Food: Local nonprofit launches new initiative to promote nutrition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The local nonprofit Faith, Hope and Love recently announced a significant addition to its curriculum aimed at enhancing community health.

FHL President Merlin Gonzales stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to chat with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins about the nonprofit’s new initiative.

The program emphasizes the crucial role of nutrition in promoting overall health and expediting recovery from illness. Notably, FHL aims to broaden its food inventory to accommodate specific dietary needs such as renal issues and gluten-free diets.

“That’s why we are here — to empower, to train, and also to support the efforts of the smaller to medium-sized food pantries,” Gonzales said.

The curriculum, backed by compelling data from notable researchers, generated significant interest among participants.

After initially launching at member sites in Indianapolis, FHL plans to swiftly expand to other locations across Indiana. The organization will collaborate closely with its Latin Division, comprised of 13 food pantries, to ensure that all information is accurately translated.

“We do not want to decrease the pantry lines, we want to end the lines altogether and give people the tools to move out of poverty” Gonzales said.

