From garlic to chocolate: Wild and wacky flavors are craft beer’s newest trend

Garlic beer and peppercorn ale are just a few of the wild and wacky flavors taking the craft brew scene by storm. (Photo by Depositphotos via AP)

(AP) — Garlic, chocolate, watermelon and sage are among the wild and wacky flavors taking over the craft beer scene. What do these flavors all have in common? They’re unusual and delicious, and there’s more where these came from.

Whether a seasoned beer enthusiast or someone curious about the world of craft brewing, unusual craft beer flavors promise a fresh perspective. Read on if you’re curious about the newest flavor trends in craft beers and tips for how to microbrew them at home.

Evolution of craft brewing

The craft beer scene has transformed over the past few decades. What began as a niche and untapped market has become a vibrant and experimental industry. This evolution has supported the emergence of bizarre flavors, reflecting the adventurous spirit of modern brewers.

Moreover, bringing the micro-brewing process home has never been easier thanks to the advent of home brewing kits. While craft brewing was initially taken up by small, independent breweries, as home brewing kits became more accessible, more people can now experiment at home. As homebrewers brought fresh ideas and bold flavors to the table, pilot testing ingredients ranging from their personal favorites to cultural staples, breweries had to start pushing the bounds of their beers.

Today’s competitive industry, fueled by home brewers’ innovation, makes standing out more important than ever. Brewers are constantly experimenting with flavors like garlic, sage and even peppercorn to keep challenging notions of what beer can be. As a result, you have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of distinctive and delicious beers both at home and at the brewery.

Bizarre flavors for the beer bucket list

From brews infused with fruits and vegetables to ales laden with spices and herbs, the creativity of modern brews knows no bounds. These unique beers offer a new taste experience worth traveling for or experimenting with at home. Here are some must-try flavors on every beer enthusiast’s bucket list.

Fruit and vegetable beers

Incorporating fruits and vegetables into beer can be refreshing and unexpected, highlighting their natural sweetness. Watermelon wheat beer is an ideal summer brew, balancing the sweet watermelon with the crispness of wheat beer. Pairing perfectly with fresh salads, seafood dishes and light desserts, this beer can make a delicious home brew using fresh watermelon puree during the secondary fermentation to achieve a natural and refreshing flavor.

For the fall, try out a pumpkin ale, typically spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Blending pumpkin puree and mixed pie spices during the boil ensures deep and settled flavors. This rich brew is perfect for chilly, autumnal evenings, pairing perfectly with roasted meats and fall pies. Adjusting the ratios of and adding unconventional spices can help to create new and fresh flavors, ensuring that no two brews taste the same.

Spiced and herb beers

Spices and herbs can create a delicious and colorful contrast to the traditional taste of beer. A sage and honey saison, for example, combines the earthiness of sage with the sweetness of honey. Using wildflower honey during the fermentation helps to preserve the flavors, creating a well-balanced and harmonious brew that pairs with grilled beef or roasted chicken, herbal dishes and cheese platters. Also adding fresh sage leaves during the boil creates a subtle sweetness to round out the flavor profile.

In contrast, a peppercorn pale ale offers a spicy kick that complements the typical hoppy bitterness of pale ales. Crushing peppercorns during the boil maximizes the flavor, creating a distinctive spiciness for those who enjoy a bit of heat in their ales. This meticulous balance of spice and hops pairs well with spicy foods, grilled meats and savory snacks. For home brewers, try experimenting with different types of peppercorns and adjusting the amount and timing to tailor the brew to personal preference.

Even amongst these unique flavors, garlic beer stands out due to its robustness. Pairing well with garlic bread, grilled meats and hearty stews, using a roasted garlic infusion adds a subtle sweetness from its caramelization. Home brewers can also try fresh garlic for an alternative aromatic flavor. Adjusting the amount and timing of the garlic can create even more diversity in this unconventional brew.

Dessert-inspired beers

Rich and indulgent dessert flavors like chocolate and vanilla create luxurious experiences that appeal to beer and dessert lovers alike. Incorporating cacao nibs creates a rich, velvety chocolate stout whose decadence cannot be overstated. This beer pairs well with chocolate desserts and rich stews and can be used to finish a hearty meal. For home brewers, high-quality cacao nibs are essential and can be added during the boil and secondary fermentation to ensure a richness and sweetness that permeates the malt.

A vanilla bean porter offers an equally smooth and decadent flavor profile for those who steer away from chocolate options. Reminiscent of vanilla desserts, this beer can be paired with sweet dishes, pastries and mild cheese to create a contrast to the rich malt flavors. Splitting and scraping authentic vanilla beans into the fermenter ensures the vanilla flavor profile is integrated well into the beer. Using a vanilla bean instead of an extract can also provide a more natural flavor.

Where to go for a taste test

For those eager to explore these bizarre brews but may not find the microbrewing process quite so appealing, several regions in the United States stand out as top destinations to try new flavors. With the promise of high concentrations of breweries, these regions provide the perfect hotspots to discover new favorites.

Vermont is renowned for the highest number of craft breweries per capita in the United States, according to Statista. Its breweries like The Alchemist, famous for its Heady Topper, consistently ranked among the best in the world. Characterized by a strong sense of community, prioritizing local ingredients and sustainable practices, Vermont’s craft beer scene promises delicious brews against the beautiful Green Mountains landscape.

In the Pacific Northwest, Oregon and Washington are home to thriving craft beer communities. Portland, Oregon is referred to as the craft beer capital in this region, as noted by Travel Portland. Known for its hop-forward beers, a number of its craft breweries have made a significant impact on the industry. The region’s breweries are also known for their willingness to experiment with myriad ingredients, making it a great destination for the experimental enthusiast.

Hops to it

Driven by the creativity and innovation of brewers, the craft beer industry continues to evolve. Whether a seasoned aficionado or simply curious about the latest trends, exploring these unusual flavors, both in taste and process, is a great way to expand your palate. The next time you visit a brewery or beer festival, be adventurous and try something new – cheers!

Jennifer Allen is a retired professional chef and long-time writer. Her writing appears in dozens of publications, and she has two cookbooks, “Keto Soup Cookbook” and “Keto Diabetic Cookbook and Meal Plan.” These days, she’s busy in the kitchen, developing recipes for various publications and traveling. You can find all her best recipes at Cook What You Love.