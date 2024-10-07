Heat things up this October – it’s National Chili Month!

(AP) — Do you prefer your chili with cinnamon rolls, or are you a traditionalist who swears cornbread is the only true side for chili? Whether you enjoy this iconic comfort food in its classic form or you’re more of an adventurous eater, one thing is certain; there are as many ways to prepare and serve chili as there are opinions on where it originated and what belongs in it.

As fall ushers in its cooler weather, it’s the perfect time to embrace hearty, warming dishes and since October is National Chili Month, what better time to up your chili game? This versatile one-pot meal can simmer for hours, be whipped up quickly for a quick game day snack or serve as a convenient set-it-and-forget-it option for busy families.

Where chili began

The origins of chili are as varied as its many recipes, with stories tracing back to ancient Aztecs, Mexican cowboys on the cattle trails and gold rush hopefuls on their way to California. Despite these diverse beginnings, one thing is clear; chili has become a beloved staple in American cuisine, evolving and adapting with each region; each cook adding their unique touch. National Chili Month is the perfect opportunity to explore these different variations, celebrate their distinctive flavors and join in the fun of this ever-evolving culinary tradition.

Nutrition in a bowl and on a budget

Chili is a popular choice on family menus across the nation, not only for its hearty, filling nature but also for its affordability. Beans are rich in protein and fiber and are an inexpensive ingredient that helps make chili a budget friendly yet satisfying meal. Combined with tomatoes and peppers, chili becomes a well-balanced dish that’s sure to please even the pickiest eaters.

Peppers, another key ingredient, add vibrant color and texture to the dish. Whether mild or spicy, they contribute to the bold, flavorful profile that makes chili a favorite in many households.

How to celebrate National Chili Month

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate National Chili Month this October, a glance at your local community calendar might lead you to a few competitions and cook-offs in your area. Consider hosting a neighborhood potluck to foster a sense of community. Ask each family to bring their favorite chili recipe to share or plan a potluck event with chili as the center stage, with neighbors bringing their favorite chili side dishes.

If you prefer to stay close to home or are more of a warm-weather person and don’t want to be out and about, consider experimenting with some chili recipes for your family at home. If you’re strictly a beans and ground beef chili fan, switch it up and try shredded beef without beans or go vegan and opt for a beans-only chili.

Experiment with flavors

Kansas-style chili, made with pulled pork and a variety of beans, offers a unique twist on traditional beanless, meatless or Texas-style chili con carne. Cincinnati’s Skyline Chili adds another layer of variety with its distinct spice blend served over spaghetti.

Incorporate tropical island flavors with a Caribbean-inspired black bean chili featuring pork, ground beef, cilantro and mango. Chocolate chili is also a great conversation starter; cocoa powder adds depth and balance to the dish while complementing the tomato and pepper flavors.

Chili can be enjoyed in various ways, such as on a Coney Island-style chili dog or in a Frito pie with corn chips, often accompanied by a range of sides to balance its robust flavors. It pairs wonderfully with toppings like cheese or sour cream, enhancing its hearty taste. For an extra kick, five-alarm firehouse chili delivers intense heat, akin to a high-level emergency requiring numerous firefighters, making it a challenge for even the bravest enthusiasts.

Try your next batch over elbow pasta or spaghetti, or enjoy it with a cinnamon roll for a sweet contrast. Jalapeño cornbread adds a spicy kick, while saltine crackers or tortilla chips offer a simple crunch. For a comforting touch, serve chili over baked potatoes, cheese fries or crispy tater tots. If you need to take it to go, consider trying a taco salad.

Enjoy fall with the perfect bowl of chili

If you’re ready to spice up your menu planning this October, National Chili Month is the perfect time to experiment in the kitchen. Comfort foods and fall are a perfect pairing, making it the best time to enjoy your favorite chili recipe with friends and family. Attend a chili cook-off, whip up your favorite go-to recipe or explore new flavors by trying a fresh twist on a family classic. Whether you stick to tradition or experiment with something bold, there’s no better way to warm up the season than with a hearty bowl of chili.

Michele Brosius is the creator of Midlife Healthy Living where she expertly combines her love for cooking with budget-conscious nutrition strategies. Through her blog, she encourages women to embrace a healthier lifestyle with simple recipes and wellness tips.