Honey Baked Ham offering holiday catering options for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Thanksgiving approaches, the Honey Baked Ham Company is preparing to help people enjoy a hassle-free meal during their holiday feasts.

Christine Cole, a Honey Baked Ham representative, joined Daybreak to share details about this year’s holiday offerings, including their “holiday packages, business-to-business orders, and special football packages.”

According to Cole, the company’s signature ham is known for its long smoking process and proprietary glaze.

“It takes a lot to become a ‘glaze master,’ and the only requirement is that the ham be smoked for 12 hours,” Cole said. “We smoke ours for 24 hours, which makes a big difference in both the taste and flavor. Our glaze is proprietary, and it takes time and expertise to perfect it, which is why it stands out from other hams.”

For those looking to make their Thanksgiving meal easier, Cole recommends ordering a few days ahead, as the store will be closed on the major holidays.

“Order online a few days before the holiday because, especially on Thanksgiving, we can have a line out the door,” Cole said. “People will pick up and pay as they go.”

In addition to traditional hams, the store also offers smaller meal options like take-and-bake sliders and mini sandwiches. “We have original ham and Swiss sliders, which come ready to go with pickles and butter for the top. We also offer ham and cheese biscuits, perfect for breakfast,” she said.

For those looking to feed a crowd, Cole suggests these easy-to-serve options are ideal for both family gatherings and team events.

For more information, visit their website.