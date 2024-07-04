Hosting a cookout? Follow these Fourth of July food safety tips

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging everyone to prioritize food safety during Independence Day celebrations.

Grilling and smoking safety tips include:

When smoking meats, use two types of thermometers: one for the food’s internal temperature and another (oven-safe) to monitor air temperature in the smoker or grill (maintain 225-300°F). Cook Meats to Safe Internal Temperatures: Cook raw beef, pork, lamb, and veal steaks, chops, and roasts to at least 145°F internal temperature before removing from heat. Let meat rest for at least three minutes before serving. Cook all raw ground beef, pork, lamb, and veal to an internal temperature of 160°F to ensure safety.



If you have food safety questions, you can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline through email, phone (1-888-674-6854) or live chat from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST), Monday through Friday.