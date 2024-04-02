Indiana McDonald’s locations offering Hot ‘N Spicy McChicken sandwich

Hoosier fast food fans who need some more spice in their lives can heat things up with the Hot ‘N Spicy McChicken sandwich from McDonald's. (Provided Photo/McDonald's)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier fast food fans who need some more spice in their lives can heat things up with the Hot ‘N Spicy McChicken sandwich from McDonald’s.

The Hot ‘N Spicy McChicken, like the McRib and Shamrock Shake, is available for a limited time only.

The sandwich features crispy, tender chicken seasoned topped with shredded lettuce and mayonnaise.

Spicy chicken has become a staple of fast food menus over the last few tears, with Popeyes, Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A, and others all offering a version of the sandwich.