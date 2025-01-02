IU Health Nutrition Hub makes impact on food security

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana University Health Nutrition Hub at IU Health Methodist Hospital is having a profound impact on addressing nutrition security.

The Nutrition Hub has become a vital resource for families facing food insecurity. Among its patrons is Kellie Watson, who found support in April while managing health challenges like diabetes and high blood pressure.

IU Health patient Kellie Watson, a resident of the 46202 ZIP Code in Indianapolis, said, “Well, it was difficult because you have to decide when you are under Social Security disability like me. You are limited to your financial resources. So, you have to choose what you have to eat or what you have to pay.”

The Nutrition Hub entered Watson’s life at a crucial moment. Access to healthy food each week is vital for managing her medications and health, allowing her to focus on her well-being without the added stress of food scarcity. After winning her appeal for food stamps, she advocated for the Nutrition Hub, passionately sharing her new found resource at churches and City-County Council meetings.

“It’s a blessing for me. I know how I feel because I have access to this program. This is an opportunity to eat healthy for free. IU is helping you. This is a huge deal!”

The Nutrition Hub uses an innovative Gleaners mobile app for participants to order a weekly supply of culturally relevant foods tailored to their needs. Community health workers provide ongoing nutritional support and education, ensuring participants make informed choices.

J. Meka Christian, community impact director for the Nutrition Hub, said, “For people to have access to those healthy foods, fruits and vegetables, it helps with their cardiovascular health and helps them maintain a good blood pressure and diabetes.”

With over 17% of Marion County residents in poverty and 128,000 facing food insecurity, the Nutrition Hub is committed to driving positive change for underserved communities, one meal at a time.

“They can be referred by their doctors, through IU Health, or referred by community-based organizations within the community,” Christian said.

