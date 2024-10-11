Indianapolis chef featured on Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis chef has taken his soul food expertise to the national stage.

Chef James Jones, the owner of His Place Eatery, will appear on an episode of Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” airing at 9 p.m. Friday.

The Eastside staple, known for its soul food and barbecue, has been serving Hoosiers for over 15 years, and now, with a new second location at 86th Street and Ditch Road, Jones is ready for a whole new wave of customers.

“We were fortunate and blessed to have Guy Fieri come through and film with us,” Jones said. “We’re excited to see how it turns out, and just like you, we haven’t seen it yet!”

While many local businesses would host a viewing party for such a big event, Jones has different plans.

“That’s too much work!” Jones laughed. “They say you have to be prepared to be busy afterward, so I didn’t want to work on top of working.”

Jones has big hopes for what the exposure could do for his business.

“Anytime you can bring in more people who didn’t know about you before, it’s a good thing,” Jones said. “We’re ready for them to come in and give us a try!”

His Place Eatery’s menu features a wide array of traditional soul food items, including Jones’ standout dish: chicken and dumplings. The recipe, passed down from his wife’s grandmother, is made from scratch and may or may not make an appearance on the show.

“That one’s special to me,” Jones said. “It’s a labor of love, just like everything else we make in-house.”

Other staples include bourbon cream corn, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, macaroni and cheese, and of course, buttermilk cornbread.

When asked about his secret to the perfect mac and cheese, Jones replied with a smile, “It’s got five cheeses. If it doesn’t have at least four, you don’t want it.”

While the episode airing on a national stage is sure to draw attention, Jones isn’t worried. He’s just excited to continue serving the community, now with a few more eyes on him.

“You know, the more, the merrier,” Jones said. “Come in, give us a try, and let us know how we do!”

As for the food, I can confirm—after digging into a plate of chicken and dumplings and bourbon cream corn on Daybreak—I’ll be first in line at His Place Eatery this weekend.

The episode featuring His Place Eatery airs tonight at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

For more information, visit click here.