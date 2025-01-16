Guy Fieri visits Indianapolis sandwich shop for Food Network show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis sandwich shop is making an appearance on the Food Network TV show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” on Friday night.

Representatives of Subito, which is in downtown Indianapolis, met with food legend Guy Fieri for the show. WISH-TV’s “All Indiana” first had a story about the visit on Jan. 6.

The episode will air at 9 p.m. Chuck Brezina and his wife, Meganne Brezina, started serving sandwiches in 2015. Chuck said Thursday, “I can’t wait for 9 o’clock for tomorrow.

Chuck also says that Friday’s episode is going to be special for him.

What makes his restaurant stick out? “I think the staff. I’ve got a great staff and I appreciate them so much, and we try and make everything from scratch, and there’s a lot of other great places doing that too, but I think that’s what differentiates us.”

Chuck says he usually makes 75 pounds of bread per day. He says, after the Triple D Nation appearance, that number is going to go up. “I think Monday I am going to be making closer to 100 pound.”

The restaurant opened in 2015 at 34 N. Delaware St. Since then, they opened a second shop inside The AMP at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd.